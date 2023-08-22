Tristan Muyumba played important role in Atlanta United’s shutout

Despite playing in only his second game with Atlanta United, Tristan Muyumba played an important role in helping the team earn its seventh shutout this season in Sunday’s 2-0 victory at Seattle.

Muyumba’s ability to control the pace of the game when he was on the ball, his ability to solve Seattle’s pressing with his passing and dribbling, and his defensive work when Seattle had the ball, contributed to the team holding an opponent scoreless for the first time in its past five matches.

“That’s my quality,” he said Tuesday. “So I like to control the game to create space for my teammates. So I work for the team and my teammates.”

Several times, Atlanta United would create a turnover and find Muyumba, and he would get the ball moving forward. The best example came in the first half when he surprisingly flicked a pass over Seattle’s midfielders to Thiago Almada, who started a counterattack. Muyumba said he learned how to play in and use space when he was younger in Monaco’s academy. He said he has modeled his game on players such as Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, who influences matches with the slightest of touches or movements.

As evidence of his importance, Muyumba tied Brooks Lennon for the team lead in chances created (2), tied Giorgos Giakoumakis in tackles (3) and Lennon for successful dribbles (2).

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said there were moments in the Seattle game when its players were turning and yelling at each other about pressing, only to see Atlanta United play through it.

“His ability to to elude pressure, his ability to see the next pass, see the next pass forward, I think is huge for us,” Guzan said. “People talk about breaking lines and these sorts of things, but his ability to keep the ball under pressure, whether that’s him dribbling out of pressure, whether that’s him finding the next pass forward, that’s a big, big help for us.”

Both Muyumba and Atlanta United’s defense can improve. Muyumba said he’s still not 100% physically fit. He hopes to reach that by Saturday’s match against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Guzan said Atlanta United “dodged bullets” in the second half against Seattle. Guzan said it was a combination of Seattle’s good play and mistakes, typically turnovers, by Atlanta United when it tried to play through Seattle’s press.

“We can adjust some little details,” Muyumba said. “But it’s good. That was a good start.”

