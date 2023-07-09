Things learned: Another good defensive effort for Atlanta United

MONTREAL -- Atlanta United’s offense was doing OK, not great, when Thiago Almada picked up the ball and began running at Montreal defenders earlier in the second half of Saturday’s match at Stade Saputo.

Almada and a Montreal player collided. A free kick was awarded 22 yards from goal. Almada had already scored six goals on shots greater than 18 yards this season. It felt like a seventh was about to happen as Almada stood over the ball and Montreal’s players set up an expansive blue and black wall to try to prevent him putting a shot on goal.

It worked but the result didn’t change.

Almada curved his shot around the right side of the wall. The ball hit the post, bouncing back into play. Brooks Lennon was the first to reach the loose ball, putting it into the goal to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead that it would hold onto for its second consecutive win and second consecutive shutout. The team (9-5-8) has just one loss in its past 10 games.

The victory came during a week in which the team unexpectedly traded or loaned two starters. Manager Gonzalo Pineda described his team’s performance as brave.

“We just needed to continue our game plan for Montreal and keep our focus on on the game plan with how we were going to prepare, and I thought we thought we did really well with all the transitions that happened this week,” Lennon said.

A few things learned:

Defense shines. Atlanta United limited Montreal to one shot on goal. It was the first time in franchise history that the team did that in consecutive games. The first was in the team’s 2-0 win against Philadelphia last week.

Montreal took 15 shots but they were of such low quality it finished with an expected goals of 0.6.

“I think the mentality has has shifted a little bit,” Lennon said. “Instead of having one mentality at home in the Benz and a different mentality on the road, we wanted to combine that and have the same performances on the road than we have at home.”

Formation change. The improved defense has coincided with Pineda’s decision to switch to a formation that includes three centerbacks, rather than just two. The group, composed of JuanJo Purata, Luis Abram and Ronald Hernandez, allowed just four shots from inside the 18-yard box.

“No formation will fix mentality,” Pineda said. “The credit all goes to the players. I could put a backline of six and if they don’t win duels, aerial duels, the 50-50 ball or block shots, the plan won’t work defensively. It can very easily be a back four and if we have that mentality we can do the same. Yes, at the moment this formation is working, but again all credit should go to the players.”

The wingbacks, Lennon and Caleb Wiley, and attacking midfielders Almada and Tyler Wolff, relentlessly tracked back to harass Montreal when it had possession in Atlanta United’s defensive third.

“We try to give our best to win and obviously the tactics could change, but the most important part is to play aggressive,” defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa said.

Sosa starts. Sosa hadn’t started a match since May 27. With the loan of Franco Ibarra to Toronto on Thursday, Sosa became the starter at defensive midfield. He went 89 minutes, made two tackles and was successful on 66.7% of his duels.

“Yes, it’s been a long time,” he said. “I am really happy to be back and with my performance in particular tonight. Then of course for the team. Today we played a very good game. We won the game, so we are really happy.”

Pineda said he was pleased with the pairing of Sosa and Amar Sejdic in the central midfield. They helped limit Montreal to 12 chances created.

“Santi did a great job in the middle with blocking passing lanes, making tackles in the middle of the pitch,” he said. “It was again the Santi that we all want to see. It was good to see Amar alongside him and again blocking passes, blocking shots and sustaining possession.”

The standings. Most of Saturday’s results were in Atlanta United’s favor. As a result, it has 35 points and moved from seventh to fifth in the East. It is just three points, one win, away from tying on points Nashville for second. Atlanta United will play New England, in third with 37 points, on Wednesday.

Atlanta United flew back Sunday morning. Players were scheduled to undergo a regenerative session on Sunday with training on Monday and Tuesday before they are scheduled to fly to Massachussetts.

Atlanta United and New England tied 3-3 in their first meeting this season at Mercedes-Benz.

“I always say this about New England: they have a great coach, great players,” Pineda said. “So it’s going to be probably a way more difficult game. And we have to prepare physically but mentally is the main topic for the next three days.”

Atlanta United will host Orlando on July 15 in another match against a team currently above the playoff line.

