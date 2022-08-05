ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Seattle

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) observes Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez missing a pass during the second half of an MLS game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez /Miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Also analysis of the team’s transfer window

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” podcast, Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game against Seattle on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He also discusses Atlanta United’s moves in the transfer window, and talks to Seattle manager Brian Schmetzer. You’ll also hear from Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, manager Gonzalo Pineda and player Edwin Mosquera.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

