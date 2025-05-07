Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United at Chicago

What does it mean? Atlanta United scored its first goal in 363 minutes when Miguel Almiron turned in a Brooks Lennon cross in last week’s draw with Nashville.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 14.4 expected goals. San Jose leads (25.1).

Chicago has 17.5 expected goals. Toronto is last (8.8).

What does it mean? Atlanta United has not surpassed 1.0 expected goals in its past three matches. It has failed to surpass that number in four of its 11 matches this season.

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 20 goals, tied for third most in MLS. New England ranks first (seven).

Chicago has allowed 22 goals. D.C. United ranks last (23).

What does it mean? Atlanta United has allowed 10 goals during its five-match winless streak.

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 16.4 expected goals allowed. Vancouver leads (10.6).

Chicago has 20.5 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (21.8).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s goal difference remains minus-8. It should be minus-2, according to its expected goals minus expected goals allowed.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 107 key passes. San Jose leads (136).

Chicago has 98 key passes. Toronto is last (69).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s ratio of key passes to goals continues to decrease, staying at 11:1 (only includes goals scored and doesn’t include the own goals). It was 6:1 a few weeks ago.

Shots

Atlanta United has 135 shots. San Jose leads (186).

Chicago has 132 shots. Toronto is last (94).

What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every 13.5 shots, down from last week’s one from every 13.7 shots. Chicago is scoring on one of every 7.3 shots. Atlanta United’s non-penalty expected goals minus goals scored is minus-4.6, the fourth highest in the league. Chicago‘s is plus-01. Sporting KC leads (4.5) and Montreal is last (minus-6.6).

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 41 shots on goal. Nashville leads (67)

Chicago has 56 shots on goal. Toronto is last (28).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s percentage of shots on goal from shots (30%) has decreased by 11% from six matches ago before it played Cincinnati. Chicago is putting 42% of its shots on goal.

Part of its inefficiency is Atlanta United is converting 0.7 of its 2.2 Big Chances per Game, according to sofascore.com. That average of Big Chances per Game has decreased each of the past three matches. Chicago is averaging 3.3 Big Chances per Game, and converting 1.3.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 119 shots, 53 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (93) and shots on goal allowed (25).

Chicago has allowed 147 shots, 54 on goal. St. Louis has allowed the most shots (171), and San Jose leads in shots on goal allowed (61).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense is second to last in the league in percentage of shots on target (44.5%), a reflection of the individual mistakes leading to goals. Chicago‘s is 36.7%.

Progressive passes

Atlanta United has 477 progressive passes, seventh most in MLS. Vancouver leads (550).

Chicago has 371 progressive passes. Minnesota is last (311).

What does it mean? A progressive pass is one that moves the ball at least 10 yards closer to the opponent’s goal, or a completed pass into the penalty box. Atlanta United is moving the ball forward but it’s not getting into dangerous areas.

Crosses and crosses into penalty area

Atlanta United has 214 crosses, including 26 crosses into the 18-yard box. Philadelphia leads in crosses (243) and D.C. United leads in crosses into the 18-yard box (34).

Chicago has 135 crosses, with 18 crosses into the penalty area. Inter Miami is last in crosses (108) and Cincinnati and Portland are tied for last (10) in crosses into the 18-yard box.

What does it mean? Atlanta United is putting a lot of balls into the 18-yard box with very little reward.

Errors

Atlanta United has made 11 errors, which are mistakes that lead to an opponent’s shot. It is tied for second most. Four teams are tied for the fewest mistakes (1).

Chicago leads (13).

What does it mean? It’s surprising that Atlanta United hasn’t been credited with more errors.

Through balls

Atlanta United has five through balls, tied for last. San Diego leads (31).

Chicago has 14 through balls.

What does it mean? That Atlanta United has fast players such as Latte Lath, Saba Lobjanidze, Miguel Almiron, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador, and has attempted just five through ball, which are passes between the final line of defenders into space, is puzzling.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta Untied 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple