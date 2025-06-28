Dream come close against Lynx, lose late lead in OT setback

Collier tied the game at 90 when Williams hit her in stride for a transition layup.

Moments later, the Lynx star forward called for the ball in the paint, rose over Naz Hillmon, and drained a clutch jumper to give Minnesota a 92-90 lead with 54.8 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, a coach’s challenge overturned in Minnesota’s favor, Howard responded with a timely steal to give Atlanta a chance, but Canada missed a layup that would have tied the game.

The Lynx iced the contest at the line, as McBride knocked down multiple pairs of free throws to secure a hard-fought victory.

Bri Jones powered the Dream with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, leading a balanced offensive effort that saw five other Atlanta players score in double figures.

Brittney Griner added 16 points and seven boards, while Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard chipped in 15 points apiece. Jordin Canada scored 14, and Hillmon contributed 10.

Collier led the Lynx with 26 points, followed by Williams with 16, McBride with 14 and Bridget Carleton with 14 points.

Hillmon opened the fourth quarter with a clutch three-pointer, sparking the Dream offense at a critical moment.

On the next trip down the floor, Jordin Canada found the Dream forward cutting to the rim for a layup, pushing the team’s lead to 77-73.

Canada kept the momentum going. With the Dream leading, 80-75, she blew past Williams for a layup, giving the Dream their largest lead of the night at 82-75 and putting Minnesota on its heels.

As the clock ticked down, Jones came through with a second-chance bucket, extending the Dream’s lead to 86-82 with just over a minute remaining. But Collier responded for the Lynx, scoring four straight points—including a layup and two free throws after Canada’s foul—to tie the game at 86 with 21 seconds left.

Rhyne Howard had a chance to win it in regulation, but her final shot missed the mark, sending the game into overtime.

Earlier, head coach Karl Smesko’s emphasis on scoring in the paint set the tone to start the third quarter. Brittney Griner scored on back-to-back possessions, and Jones followed with a driving layup to give Atlanta a 53-52 lead.

Minnesota, however, responded again, tying the game at 58 just a few possessions later in what became a tightly contested second half.

The Dream responded with an 8-2 run that was punctuated by a Canada steal and fastbreak layup, giving them a 66-60 advantage with 3:05 to play in the quarter. Minnesota closed the quarter on a 9-3 run behind threes from Carleton and Karlie Samuelson, giving the Lynx a 69-68 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Smesko’s plan to attack the paint came to life as the Dream opened the third quarter with a strong push. Brittney Griner scored back-to-back baskets in the paint, and Jones followed with a driving layup, giving Atlanta a 53-52 lead—their first since early in the game. However, Minnesota quickly answered.

The Lynx regrouped and tied the game at 58 after a few back-and-forth possessions, refusing to let the Dream pull away.

The Dream then responded with renewed energy, launching an 8-2 run capped by a defensive spark from Jordin Canada, who came up with a steal and raced coast-to-coast for a layup to push the Dream ahead 66-60 with 3:05 left in the quarter. But the Lynx had the final run of the period.

Carleton and Karlie Samuelson each knocked down timely three-pointers, fueling a 9-3 run to close the quarter and giving Minnesota a narrow 69-68 lead heading into the fourth.

The Dream’s struggles carried over into the second quarter.

As the Dream searched for offensive rhythm, the Lynx stretched their lead to 17 behind back-to-back threes from Carleton and Collier, who also knocked down a tough pull-up jumper. The teams traded scores over several possessions until an unexpected weather delay. Inclement weather caused lights in the Gateway Center Arena concourse to flicker, pausing the game for eight minutes.

However, that break sparked life into the Dream. Down 48-33 with 3:22 left in the half, the Dream caught fire. They closed the quarter on a 19-7 run, capped by a strong finish in the post by Jones to trim the deficit. The Dream went into halftime trailing just 52-47.

Despite early miscues, the Dream shot a scorching 66% from the field in the first half (19-of-29), while Minnesota stayed hot as well, hitting 56% of their shots (19-of-34).

The Minnesota Lynx came out firing in the first quarter, quickly building a 16-8 lead after Williams stole the ball from Howard and coasted for a layup.

Although the Dream responded with a few buckets of their own, Minnesota controlled the pace and closed the quarter ahead, 28-20. The Lynx turned seven Atlanta turnovers into 13 points in the opening frame.

The Dream will return to action at 3 p.m. Sunday against the New York Liberty.