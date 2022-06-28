Juan Jose Purata believes he can help lead Atlanta United’s defense

“I’m coming from a big important club in Mexico, Tigres, where the obligation is to win always,” he said. “So you can’t relax even for one day. You don’t have that luxury. The demand is always to win. So that’s the club that I’m coming from, where the expectations are always very high.

“So I’m used to being a part of that environment. I’m used to winning. So I think that’s what I can try and bring to this team is that experience coming from a place where, you know, we were expected to win all the time. And, you know, I think here the quality level is very high. So, you know, we have no excuses here, and I’m going to try and add that to the team.”

Purata said he didn’t hesitate to join Atlanta United when the opportunity arose because he said the team wanted him.

“I know that the quality level here is good,” he said of MLS. “In the past few days, big important players have signed in the league. So I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I think that was also part of the reason to come here was to get out of my comfort zone and to face that challenge, and yeah, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Since the sale of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez after the 2019 season, it can be argued that Atlanta United hasn’t had a vocal, emotional leader on its back line. Purata said he can be that player.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he hopes that Purata can do that, but he cautioned that he hasn’t yet seen him in a game.

“I assume because all the reports that we were asking of teammates or former coaches or people that know Purata, they say he’s that type of guy,” Pineda said. “So we will think he can do it. So far, so good in the training sessions. He talks, he likes to communicate with the players. The language barrier is still there, but I think he’s going to be a good addition on that.”

