Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

Atlanta United (5-8-5) will play Real Salt Lake (8-5-6) at home in an MLS game Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Real Salt Lake’s Pablo Mastroeni
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 4-2-3; Real Salt Lake on road 2-5-3
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 26/29; Real Salt Lake 24/24
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 27.1/27.9; Real Salt Lake 25.5/27.6
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals, one assist
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, three assists
Real Salt Lake
Justin Meram: Three goals, three assists
Sergio Cordova: Three goals, one assist
Justen Glad: Three goals
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Drew Fisher
Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Justin Howard
Fourth Official: Ted Unkel
VAR: Ismail Elfath
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Brooks Lennon (MCL) and Luiz Araujo (yellow-card accumulation)
For Real Salt Lake
Out: Zack Farnsworth (right ankle), Damir Kreilach (back), Bobby Wood (abductor), Anderson Julio (quadriceps). Questionable: Justen Glad (hamstring).
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“We’re still thinking about it (making a formation change) because of the personnel and the options we have. But yeah, I mean, it’s in general, whether it’s about four, whether it’s about five, I think we have to see just a better understanding of how to defend as a unit and not individually. I think like at times we want to defend, just one on one. We need to be more focused on collectively how if he’s pressing there and then we provide cover and how we can be more connected in the backline. Because at times we look disjointed.” -- Pineda
“We know that we have to fight more in training and in the games. I think in the last three or four games you’ve seen that. We’re just making similar mistakes on small details that end up being very costly, and of course, we lost the last home game, and we know that the fans left feeling sad that game, so we’re back here now. We have our heads in the right place. We just have to work hard, and we’re trying to put a good performance in the next match.” - Matheus Rossetto
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Dom Dwyer
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Josef Martinez
x
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author