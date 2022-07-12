BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on U.S. Capitol riot investigation
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

Former Atlanta United forward Justin Meram now plays for Real Salt Lake, which plays Atlanta United on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Statdium. Branden Camp/Special to the AJC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Atlanta United (5-8-5) will play Real Salt Lake (8-5-6) at home in an MLS game Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Real Salt Lake’s Pablo Mastroeni

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 4-2-3; Real Salt Lake on road 2-5-3

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 26/29; Real Salt Lake 24/24

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 27.1/27.9; Real Salt Lake 25.5/27.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals, one assist

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, three assists

Real Salt Lake

Justin Meram: Three goals, three assists

Sergio Cordova: Three goals, one assist

Justen Glad: Three goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Drew Fisher

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Ted Unkel

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Brooks Lennon (MCL) and Luiz Araujo (yellow-card accumulation)

For Real Salt Lake

Out: Zack Farnsworth (right ankle), Damir Kreilach (back), Bobby Wood (abductor), Anderson Julio (quadriceps). Questionable: Justen Glad (hamstring).

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“We’re still thinking about it (making a formation change) because of the personnel and the options we have. But yeah, I mean, it’s in general, whether it’s about four, whether it’s about five, I think we have to see just a better understanding of how to defend as a unit and not individually. I think like at times we want to defend, just one on one. We need to be more focused on collectively how if he’s pressing there and then we provide cover and how we can be more connected in the backline. Because at times we look disjointed.” -- Pineda

“We know that we have to fight more in training and in the games. I think in the last three or four games you’ve seen that. We’re just making similar mistakes on small details that end up being very costly, and of course, we lost the last home game, and we know that the fans left feeling sad that game, so we’re back here now. We have our heads in the right place. We just have to work hard, and we’re trying to put a good performance in the next match.” - Matheus Rossetto

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Dom Dwyer

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

