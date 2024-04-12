Info to know: Atlanta United vs Philadelphia

Philadelphia away record: 2-0-2

Philadelphia goals for/against: 12/7

Philadelphia expected goals for/against: 10.9/7.6

Atlanta United goals for/against: 10/5

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 9.5/8.5

Atlanta United all-time vs Philadelphia: 5-4-5, 4-1-3 home

Philadelphia key players

Daniel Gazdag: Four goals, one assist

Julian Carranza: Four goals

Mikael Uhre: Two goals, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Four goals

Saba Lobjanidze: One goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Three assists

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Stian Gregersen (knee), Xande Silva (adductor), Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Derrick Williams (calf).

Questionable: Giakoumakis (knee).

Philadelphia

None reported.

Storylines to watch

1. Who is left up top? Atlanta United will be without at least four starters: Giakoumakis, who leads the team with five goals, centerbacks Gregersen and Williams and winger Silva, as well as backup striker Thiare, who is second with three goals. Daniel Rios is the last healthy striker. He has missed the past two games because of an injury.

2. Getting a good start. The team will play four of its next five matches at home. Getting a positive result against Philadelphia would build momentum for the next games and help the club to try to accomplish its goal of getting into the top four and challenging for the Supporters Shield.

3. Getting Thiago Almada going. Almada, an MVP finalist last season after scoring 11 goals and leading the league with 19 assists, doesn’t have a goal or an assist in his past three matches, tying for the second-longest drought in his MLS career in regular-season games. He has scored only one goal this season and has no assists. Almada’s non-penalty expected goals last season was 7.2, according to fbref.com, so some of his lack of scoring this season can be attributed to mathematical regression. But with Giakoumakis, Thiare and Silva out, Almada finding some of last season’s luck would benefit the club.

What was said

“You never want anybody to be injured. Everyone realizes when someone gets hurt, it’s never good. The mood can always kind of start to go down. But I think we have good depth. And I think we have good pieces. With Stian’s injury, I had to step in. So it’s the same situation for other guys. And I think it’s just like an next-man-up mentality. And then when the group gets to full strength, the better the depth pieces are, the better ultimately, the entire group is I think.” – Noah Cobb

“I think we’re going to try and take as many points as we can because we’ve shown that we’re really strong at home. And we showed that last season.” – Edwin Mosquera on playing four of next five at home

“I think they’re (Philadelphia) a very direct team at times. They’ve got some bigger guys, physical guys that like to compete in the air. So I think it comes down to just winning your duels and one-on-one duels making sure that we stay compact and make sure that we keep the ball out of the net, which is the most important thing.” – Lennon

“If we allow them to control the type of game we’re playing, I think they can hurt us, for sure. So for me, it is very important that we control the type of game we want to play against them. If we do that, I think we’re going to be in a good spot.” – Gonzalo Pineda

Officiating crew

REF: Jon Freemon

AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt

AR2: Brian Poeschel

4TH: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Tom Supple

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Noah Cobb

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.