Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville

Nashville goals for/against: 8/5

Nashville expected goals for/against: 8.1/8.9

Atlanta United goals for/against: 18/13

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 11.9/9.4

Nashville key players

Hany Mukhtar: Three goals, three assists

Jacob Shaffelburg: Two goals

Fafa Picault: One goal, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Four goals, six assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals

Caleb Wiley: Three goals, two assists

Talking points

1. Who will start at striker? Miguel Berry got the start Wednesday against Memphis in place of Giakoumakis and recorded one shot that wasn’t on target. Berry makes good runs, but strikers are supposed to get into goal-scoring situations, which Berry has acknowledged. It may be time to try Machop Chol and see if his speed can cause Nashville’s centerbacks issues.

2. Will Atlanta United’s wingers produce? Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne are struggling, with only two goals and four assists in 17 appearances, including 13 starts. With Giakoumakis unlikely to play, one or both of the wingers must contribute something substantial to the offense.

3. Staying focused. The team admittedly wasn’t as focused as it would have preferred in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Memphis in the U.S. Open Cup. It was outplayed, outshot and outcoached. That must be much improved against a very good Nashville team.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Almada (lower leg) and Quentin Westberg (knee).

Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL), Erik Lopez (ankle) Gioukamakis (hamstring) and Brad Guzan (MCL).

Nashville

Out: Nick DePuy (lower body)

Questionable: Randal Leall (lower body)

What was said

“We couldn’t really progress the ball as much as we want. That was, for me, the main deficit we had, it was on the ball. Like, not really finding the ideas that we normally try to find, the pockets of space, the aggression, creating better chances ... same as probably the first five games in the season like, I felt, that we were really there. We haven’t found that. So as a team, we need to correct that.” – Pineda on Wednesday’s loss to Memphis

“I felt like today the player’s response was pretty good, energetic, ready for tomorrow. And I hope tomorrow we can have a much better game.” – Pineda

“So, they have good players, they have a good system. Whatever they play, we know it’s going to be a competitive team that knows how to manage moments of the game, when maybe to be a bit more pragmatic, when to go for transition, when to be more expansive in their buildup.” – Pineda regarding Nashville

Officiating crew

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Lyes Arfa, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Gjovalin Bori

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Clement Diop

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Machop Chol

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA