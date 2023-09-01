Info to know: Atlanta United at FC Dallas

Atlanta United (11-8-8) will play at FC Dallas (9-10-6) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff will be at 8:39 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Dallas manager: Nico Estevez

Dallas at home: 7-3-2

Atlanta United on road: 3-5-5

Dallas goals for/against: 27/28

Dallas expected goals for/against: 25.2/27.2

Dallas past five league matches: L-L-T-W-L

Atlanta United goals for/against: 49/41

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 38.4/32.1

Atlanta United past five matches: L-L-W-W-L

Dallas key players

Jesus Ferreira: 10 goals

Nkosi Tafari: Three goals, two assists

Alan Velasco: Two goals, two assists

Jader Obrian: Two goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Nine goals, 13 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 12 goals

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, eight assists

Talking points

1. The heat. It is expected to be 95 degrees ... at kickoff. Plus, Atlanta United will be playing its third match in eight days. It’s not a good combination for success.

2. The lineup. Atlanta United used the same starting lineup in the past three matches, a first this season. It would seem unlikely that manager Gonzalo Pineda would pick the same 11 for the fourth consecutive match because of the heat and congestion of matches. But, who will sit and who will start?

Officiating crew

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

AR1: Chris Elliott

AR2: Adam Garner

Fourth official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (leg), Franco Ibarra (loan) and Jamal Thiaré (visa).

Dallas

Out: Tarik Scott (season-ending knee surgery)

What was said

“I think everyone knows it’s going to be hot in Dallas. It’s hot here every single day. It’s very humid here, as well. So I don’t think it’s going to be crazy different from what we train in every single day. Just a mentality thing, blocking that out of your mind and focusing on doing our jobs.” – Lennon on the heat

“We have to gather more information on the recovering process for each player, and once we gather that information, if everyone is good to go, they will go. If we need to rotate a few, we will.” – Pineda on potentially resting any players

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Derrick Etienne

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Miguel Berry

