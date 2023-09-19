Info to know: Atlanta United at D.C. United

Atlanta United (12-8-9) will play at D.C. United (9-12-8) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Audi Field. Kickoff will be at 7:39 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

D.C. United manager: Wayne Rooney

D.C. United at home: 5-4-5

Atlanta United on road: 3-5-6

D.C. United goals for/against: 37/38

D.C. United expected goals for/against: 37/33.4

D.C. United past five league matches: L-L-W-T-T

Atlanta United goals for/against: 56/45

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 40.8/36

Atlanta United past five matches: W-W-L-T-W

D.C. United key players

Christian Benteke: 10 goals, three assists

Mateusz Kilch: Two goals, six assists

Chris Durkin: Two goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Nine goals, 15 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 14 goals, two assists

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists

Tyler Wolff: Five goals

Talking points

1. Continuing history. Atlanta United has won its past three matches at Audi Field after losing its first four at D.C. United, three at RFK Stadium and then at Audi Field. The Five Stripes haven’t been beaten by D.C. United since 2020. Atlanta United has beaten D.C. five consecutive times. Interestingly, Atlanta United and D.C. United have never drawn in 15 matches. D.C. United is 2-2-1 in its past five home matches.

2. Momentum. Atlanta United is 3-1-1, with a plus-eight goal differential, since returning from the Leagues Cup break. A combination of impactful summer signings and tactical tweaks have turned the Five Stripes back into the version that won three trophies its first three seasons. The underlying numbers still indicate that the team is lucky on offense and unlucky on defense, but it is passing the eye test.

Officiating crew

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Cory Richardson, Adam Wienckowski

Fourth official: JC Griggs

VAR: Allen Chapman

AVAR: Gjovalin Bori

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (leg).

D.C. United

TBD

What was said

“They are their warriors. They are a team that is very competitive. To me, their coach, their franchise in general, when you go to their stadium, they are fighting almost always.” – Pineda

“Getting the points for sure. The rotation? We don’t know. Of course, we have to just continue talking to the players, listening to them. We have good options if we want to rotate.” – Pineda

“I think we also added some players with a good mentality. And right now we have a very strong unit. We have had very, very good, very good results the last games.” – Giakoumakis

“I don’t really have a number in my mind. It’s getting closer. It’s getting closer to the end. So I think every goal matters right now. I’m happy that I’m up there because I’ve missed many games this season.” – Giakoumakis on trying to win the Golden Boot

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA