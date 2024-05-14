Info to know: Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Atlanta United (3-5-3) will play at Cincinnati (7-2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at TQL Stadium. The game will be televised by AppleTV. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly known as Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Cincinnati manager: Pat Noonan
Cincinnati home record: 2-1-2
Atlanta United away record: 0-2-2
Cincinnati goals for/against: 15/10
Cincinnati expected goals for/against: 15.6/12.5
Atlanta United goals for/against: 16/14
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 17.4/15.4
Atlanta United all-time vs Cincinnati: 5-3-4, 2-0-2 away
Cincinnati key players
Luciano Acosta: Six goals, six assists
Yaya Kubo: Three goals
Corey Baird: One goal, two assists
Atlanta United key players
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals, one assist
Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, one assist
Brooks Lennon: Four assists
Injury reports (as of May 13)
Atlanta United
Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Derrick Williams (calf) and Tyler Wolff (knee)
Questionable: Stian Gregersen (concussion).
Cincinnati
None reported
What was said
“I think I have so many positive thoughts about the team. I have the belief that this team can be one of the best in the league. We have proven that we can disrupt almost any opponent in the league. We have scored, I think, the most goals in the last 45 games, or something like that. And that is something because that means we are looking always proactively to attack, to be good. The thing in football is that the balance is important, we need to have to find a way to be a little bit more balanced.” – Gonzalo Pineda
“In these difficult moments in a season, sometimes it’s good to have a lot of games because you want to get back on the field after a loss as a player and try and recoup those three points that we lost. Yeah, we all know that we’re in a difficult moment right now. But it’s up to us to dig ourselves out of it. And I think we just need to keep a positive mentality and give everything we have.” – Lennon
Officiating crew
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Ryan Graves and Tyler Wyrostek
Fourth official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Michael Radchuk
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Noah Cobb
Centerback Luis Abram
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Ronald Hernandez
Defensive midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Winger Caleb Wiley
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
About the Author
Credit: AJC, AP