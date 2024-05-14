Info to know: Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Cincinnati home record: 2-1-2

Atlanta United away record: 0-2-2

Cincinnati goals for/against: 15/10

Cincinnati expected goals for/against: 15.6/12.5

Atlanta United goals for/against: 16/14

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 17.4/15.4

Atlanta United all-time vs Cincinnati: 5-3-4, 2-0-2 away

Cincinnati key players

Luciano Acosta: Six goals, six assists

Yaya Kubo: Three goals

Corey Baird: One goal, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals, one assist

Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, one assist

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of May 13)

Atlanta United

Out: Jamal Thiare (hamstring), Derrick Williams (calf) and Tyler Wolff (knee)

Questionable: Stian Gregersen (concussion).

Cincinnati

None reported

What was said

“I think I have so many positive thoughts about the team. I have the belief that this team can be one of the best in the league. We have proven that we can disrupt almost any opponent in the league. We have scored, I think, the most goals in the last 45 games, or something like that. And that is something because that means we are looking always proactively to attack, to be good. The thing in football is that the balance is important, we need to have to find a way to be a little bit more balanced.” – Gonzalo Pineda

“In these difficult moments in a season, sometimes it’s good to have a lot of games because you want to get back on the field after a loss as a player and try and recoup those three points that we lost. Yeah, we all know that we’re in a difficult moment right now. But it’s up to us to dig ourselves out of it. And I think we just need to keep a positive mentality and give everything we have.” – Lennon

Officiating crew

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Ryan Graves and Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Defensive midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Caleb Wiley

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.