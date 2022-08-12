Info to know: Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 31/34; Cincinnati 40/43

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 33.6/33.1; Cincinnati 38.4/36.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, three assists

Cincinnati

Brandon Vazquez: 14 goals, four assists

Brenner: Eight goals, four assists

Lucho Acosta: Six goals, 14 assists

Alvaro Barreal: Four goals, six assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Walt Heatherly

Fourth official: Luis Arroyo

VAR: Ramy Touchan

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Brooks Lennon (MCL) and Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad) and George Campbell (adductor).

For Cincinnati

Questionable: Sergio Santos (leg)

Out: Ronald Matarrita (ankle surgery), Beckham Sunderland (concussion protocol) and Kenneth Vermeer (torn pectoral muscle).

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“They are very good team, they are at home, they’re in good form. So it will be a difficult task for us. But I mean, we play the way we play, and we have a certain identity that I think we’re going to try to play very similar to how we try to play every time, but obviously, understanding the challenge we have in front of us.” – Pineda

“Yeah, (Brandon) Vazquez is a great player. He’s in really good form, having a good season. He’s a goal scorer. So we know what he can do. But I think we’re also coming into this game doing things well. So we’re going to go there and try to maintain the same block defensively, keep the same intensity and try to go there and get three points and keep a clean sheet.” – JuanJo Purata

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Andrew Gutman

Left wingback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE