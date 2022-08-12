Info to know: Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Atlanta United (7-9-7) will play at Cincinnati (8-8-8) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan
Site: TQL Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-7-3; Cincinnati at home 4-4-4
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 31/34; Cincinnati 40/43
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 33.6/33.1; Cincinnati 38.4/36.9
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, three assists
Cincinnati
Brandon Vazquez: 14 goals, four assists
Brenner: Eight goals, four assists
Lucho Acosta: Six goals, 14 assists
Alvaro Barreal: Four goals, six assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Fotis Bazakos
Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Walt Heatherly
Fourth official: Luis Arroyo
VAR: Ramy Touchan
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Brooks Lennon (MCL) and Matheus Rossetto (ankle)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad) and George Campbell (adductor).
For Cincinnati
Questionable: Sergio Santos (leg)
Out: Ronald Matarrita (ankle surgery), Beckham Sunderland (concussion protocol) and Kenneth Vermeer (torn pectoral muscle).
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“They are very good team, they are at home, they’re in good form. So it will be a difficult task for us. But I mean, we play the way we play, and we have a certain identity that I think we’re going to try to play very similar to how we try to play every time, but obviously, understanding the challenge we have in front of us.” – Pineda
“Yeah, (Brandon) Vazquez is a great player. He’s in really good form, having a good season. He’s a goal scorer. So we know what he can do. But I think we’re also coming into this game doing things well. So we’re going to go there and try to maintain the same block defensively, keep the same intensity and try to go there and get three points and keep a clean sheet.” – JuanJo Purata
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Andrew Gutman
Left wingback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinez
