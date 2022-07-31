Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa mostly pleased with start

Sosa underwent hernia surgery in November that resulted in him missing the preseason. He came on as a sub in the season’s fourth game. He came off the bench in the next game, and then started the next three. He missed the next game against Montreal on April 30 because he tweaked something in his leg. He came off the bench in the next game on May 7 against Chicago. He then suffered an adductor injury against Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup on May 11 that sidelined him until he came on as a sub on July 9 against Austin.

Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Like Atlanta United’s season, there have been more stops than starts for Sosa.

But Pineda said after a lengthy evaluation and consultations, he felt Sosa could start and go 90 minutes against Chicago.

Pineda said he likes the Rossetto-Sosa partnership because Sosa can drop in and play as a centerback and can also hit the long passes up the field.

“So the idea was to try to have a little bit more balance between Rossetto, who’s more of a playmaker, and then Santi, more the holding midfielder that can give balance to the team and I felt he was very good today,” Pineda said.

