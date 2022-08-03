Atlanta United’s Rocco Rios Novo continuing to learn

Rios Novo said he could talk about the goal for an hour. But to sum up, Rios Novo was still setting up his wall when the referee blew the whistle to start play. Mauricio Peryera struck the free kick into the opposite corner, catching Rios Novo flat-footed on the goal’s opposite side.

Rios Novo said he mistook the ref’s thumbs up as a sign to continue setting the wall. Instead, it was a sign that the referee was ready to start play. The whistle to resume surprised Rios Novo.

“Maybe the best thing in that moment is just to quickly cover the goal,” he said. “So that’s something that I just need to talk to the ref and ask why it played out like that and just something you can learn from.”

Rios Novo also has learned that young goalkeepers have a value. Across from him Saturday in the 0-0 draw against Chicago was 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina. In the minutes after the game at Soldier Field, reports surfaced that Premier League-power Chelsea and the Fire agreed to a transfer for the player for a reported fee of as much as $15 million with a loan back to his current team.

Rios Novo said he didn’t have a chance to speak to Slonina after the match, but was happy that he received the opportunity.

“I’m someone who’s always trying to learn from other players, so I’m always watching games or good performances of other goalkeepers and always trying to take the good things from their game, things that I think that will serve me well,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good goalkeepers in the league and also here at the club.”

