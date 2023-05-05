Atlanta United working on creating more chances

In the team’s first four league games, it averaged 2.75 goals and 13.75 chances created per game.

In the past five league games, it has averaged 1.6 goals and 8.0 chances created per game.

Pineda said the poor form has coincided with injuries to goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who is a key player when the team tries to build out of the back, and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was unable to finish the games against New York City FC and Toronto because of hamstring injuries. That injury forced him to miss the U.S. Open Cup loss at Memphis, last week’s loss at Nashville and this week’s match. Giakoumakis didn’t play in the team’s first two games.

Still, Pineda points out that Atlanta United is tied for second in the league in goals scored (19) and has yet to be shut out.

What has been missing the past few games, Pineda said, is the number, proper positioning and decision-making of players in the 18-yard box. He said the team is getting the ball into good areas but the final product is missing for those reasons.

“I think just being cleaner on the ball; I think we have the right ideas,” fullback Caleb Wiley said. “And we’re putting them together.”

Taking those risks means that some players need to get forward into positions that threaten the opponents, but it also possibly leaves Atlanta United’s defense exposed should there a turnover. Maintaining a defensive awareness is an important concept within Pineda’s tactics. It broke down in Nashville’s final two goals. Pineda said that he doesn’t think the players may not be getting into the proper attacking positions because they are too focused on maintaining the proper formational shape.

Pineda said the players know how to move into a teammate’s vacated space and how to avoid being left in one-on-one or similar-number situations.

“Throughout the season, I feel comfortable with how we’ve been doing that,” he said.

