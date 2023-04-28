Atlanta United vs. Nashville: Some things to watch

“I think it’s a game that is going to require a lot of maturity, understand the moments of the games and how to do well in any scenario,” Pineda said.

Here are a few more things to watch:

The striker. With Giakoumakis and his team-leading five goals out, either Miguel Berry or Machop Chol likely will start at striker. Chol has one goal; Berry has yet to score and said Tuesday that he recognizes that he’s struggling to get into shooting positions. Berry started against Memphis and had one shot. Pineda thinks that Berry is working hard, and as a result, good things will come.

“Nines (strikers) come with moments where they cannot get chances or are scoring goals,” Pineda said. “But then suddenly, they score. So I expect the same from him.”

Nashville formation. The Coyotes rolled out a diamond midfield in last week’s match, with Dax McCarty at the base. They took a 1-0 lead against LAFC before the visitors scored to secure a 1-1 draw. Pineda said that Atlanta United trained against a diamond midfield and Nashville’s typical 4-2-3-1.

“They have good players, they have a good system. Whatever they play, we know it’s going to be a competitive team that knows how to manage moments of the game, when maybe to be a bit more pragmatic, when to go for transition, when to be more expansive in their buildup,” Pineda said.

And in goal. Clement Diop, who started against Memphis as Atlanta United’s goalkeeper, will start against Nashville, too. Quentin Westberg didn’t train Friday after sustaining a patella injury against Chicago.

Pineda said Diop made several spectacular saves against Memphis.

Diop said he and his teammates are ready for Saturday.

“I mean, obviously, everybody’s looking for redemption because we’re not happy to have lost on Wednesday,” Diop said. “So we really want to go into the game and trying to do a better performance and get some points.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA