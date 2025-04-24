Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United trades Xande Silva to St. Louis

Silva had two goals and one assist in 23 appearances in 2024.
Atlanta United forward Xande Silva (45) passes the ball during the second half of a soccer game against New York City FC on Saturday, March. 29, 2024, in Atlanta, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United forward Xande Silva (45) passes the ball during the second half of a soccer game against New York City FC on Saturday, March. 29, 2024, in Atlanta, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
By
46 minutes ago

Atlanta United traded winger Xande Silva on Wednesday to St. Louis in exchange for as much as $250,000 in General Allocation Money.

Wednesday was the close of the league’s winter transfer window. Silva wasn’t a part of the team’s gameday roster for last week’s loss at Philadelphia and didn’t participate in this week’s training sessions.

St. Louis will absorb his full salary budget charge of $688,000. Atlanta United will retain the “special discovery” tag, which means they can sign another player and offset as much as $500,000 in acquisition costs. Silva was in the last year of his contract. The team held an option for 2026.

Silva arrived on a loan from Dijon in France in the summer of 2023 and showed great potential, scoring two goals with two assists in 10 appearances. Atlanta United turned his loan into a transfer.

Silva was never able to find that form again. He had two goals and one assist in 23 appearances in 2024. He had two starts as part of seven appearances this season with one assist. He finished with 40 appearances, including 27 starts, with four goals and four assists.

Trading Silva, who was used as a left-winger, may be a sign that manager Ronny Deila is committed to playing either Saba Lobjanidze or Jay Fortune on that wing. It could also create potentially more playing time for Edwin Mosquera as an outright left-footed winger, or Luke Brennan, who is right-footed, as an inverted winger.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

