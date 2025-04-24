Atlanta United trades Xande Silva to St. Louis

Atlanta United traded winger Xande Silva on Wednesday to St. Louis in exchange for as much as $250,000 in General Allocation Money.
Wednesday was the close of the league’s winter transfer window. Silva wasn’t a part of the team’s gameday roster for last week’s loss at Philadelphia and didn’t participate in this week’s training sessions.
St. Louis will absorb his full salary budget charge of $688,000. Atlanta United will retain the “special discovery” tag, which means they can sign another player and offset as much as $500,000 in acquisition costs. Silva was in the last year of his contract. The team held an option for 2026.
Silva arrived on a loan from Dijon in France in the summer of 2023 and showed great potential, scoring two goals with two assists in 10 appearances. Atlanta United turned his loan into a transfer.
Silva was never able to find that form again. He had two goals and one assist in 23 appearances in 2024. He had two starts as part of seven appearances this season with one assist. He finished with 40 appearances, including 27 starts, with four goals and four assists.
Trading Silva, who was used as a left-winger, may be a sign that manager Ronny Deila is committed to playing either Saba Lobjanidze or Jay Fortune on that wing. It could also create potentially more playing time for Edwin Mosquera as an outright left-footed winger, or Luke Brennan, who is right-footed, as an inverted winger.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
