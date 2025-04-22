Atlanta United loses two starters to injury for at least four matches

Explore Atlanta United finds no clear answers in loss to Philadelphia

Gregersen has started eight of Atlanta United’s eight matches but has finished only three. He started 20 last season, his first with the club. He was replaced at Philadelphia by Noah Cobb, who suffered a bruised ankle. Cobb didn’t participate in Tuesday’s training session.

Muyumba has six starts as part of seven appearances this season. He was replaced by Mateusz Klich.

Winger Xande Silva, who isn’t injured but didn’t make the travel roster for Philadelphia, also didn’t train Tuesday. Those are signs that Silva may be traded before the window closes on Wednesday. Atlanta United declined to comment.

Silva has two starts as part of seven appearances this season. He has one assist. He has 40 appearances, including 27 starts, with four goals and four assists. He received guaranteed compensation of $604,250 last season, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association. He was in the last year of his contract. The team holds an option for 2026.

Other players who are in the last years of their guaranteed contracts are centerback Luis Abram, goalkeeper Josh Cohen, fullback Matthew Edwards, midfielder Jay Fortune, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, fullback Ronald Hernandez, goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert, fullback Brooks Lennon, Klich, centerback Efrain Morales, winger Edwin Mosquera, Jamal Thiare, midfielder Will Reilly, striker Cayman Togashi and centerback Derrick Williams. The team has options on Abram, Cohen, Fortune, Lennon, Mosquera, Thiare, Williams, Morales, Edwards, Hibbert, Reilly and Togashi.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple