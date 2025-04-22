Atlanta United loses two starters to injury for at least four matches

Atlanta United will be without two starters for at least the next four matches.
Centerback Stian Gregersen suffered a grade 2 strain of his hamstring, and central midfielder Tristan Muyumba suffered a grade 2 strain of his adductor in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Philadelphia. Both injuries happened in the first half. Each are expected to miss at least three weeks.
That stretch of games includes at Orlando on Saturday, against Nashville on May 3, at Chicago on May 10 and at Austin on May 14. The team hosts Philadelphia on May 17.
Gregersen has started eight of Atlanta United’s eight matches but has finished only three. He started 20 last season, his first with the club. He was replaced at Philadelphia by Noah Cobb, who suffered a bruised ankle. Cobb didn’t participate in Tuesday’s training session.
Muyumba has six starts as part of seven appearances this season. He was replaced by Mateusz Klich.
Winger Xande Silva, who isn’t injured but didn’t make the travel roster for Philadelphia, also didn’t train Tuesday. Those are signs that Silva may be traded before the window closes on Wednesday. Atlanta United declined to comment.
Silva has two starts as part of seven appearances this season. He has one assist. He has 40 appearances, including 27 starts, with four goals and four assists. He received guaranteed compensation of $604,250 last season, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association. He was in the last year of his contract. The team holds an option for 2026.
Other players who are in the last years of their guaranteed contracts are centerback Luis Abram, goalkeeper Josh Cohen, fullback Matthew Edwards, midfielder Jay Fortune, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, fullback Ronald Hernandez, goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert, fullback Brooks Lennon, Klich, centerback Efrain Morales, winger Edwin Mosquera, Jamal Thiare, midfielder Will Reilly, striker Cayman Togashi and centerback Derrick Williams. The team has options on Abram, Cohen, Fortune, Lennon, Mosquera, Thiare, Williams, Morales, Edwards, Hibbert, Reilly and Togashi.
