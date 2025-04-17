Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron finding his position, helps team by staying there

There were several times Saturday in the team’s loss to New England that Almiron, having drifted inside from the left wing, received the ball and turned to hit a pass to his left only to see that there was no one there. He was the one who was supposed to be there.

“If we put him as a winger, you have to play as a winger,” Deila said. “And when he plays as a 10, he has to play as a 10, because now in the last game, he was a lot in the inside, and then we opened the whole right side, and then we had big problems in the first half with crosses and problems with (Carles) Gil. So this is thing again, also we talk about and learn through all this experience.”

The drifting out of position, though well-intentioned, is a small contributing factor to why Atlanta United’s offense has scored only eight of 11 goals from open play this season.

Almiron was purchased from Newcastle in the offseason for $10 million, becoming Atlanta United’s third and final Designated Player.

Almiron said Thursday that he’s starting to feel more comfortable being back with the team, which he played for in 2017 and ’18 before he was sold to Newcastle for $24 million. Almiron has two goals, one a penalty kick, and two assists this season.

“I’m always trying to get my best for the team,” he said. “So I think in the last three games, I’ve felt better, starting to feel better, and want to continue contributing, getting forward and doing what I can to help the team.”

Deila said he wants the wingers to score, to create chances and to react to win the ball back.

“They have to be effective,” he said. “They can do as much as they want around the pitch, but they have to do effective things when they come to the last third of the pitch.”

In stats that can determine a winger’s effectiveness, Almiron is much better in the tighter areas than the wider areas, according to fbref.com’s stats. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in MLS this season for progressive passes (8.65 per match), the 90th percentile for passes into the 18-yard box (2.45 per match), but is in the 33rd percentile for crosses into the 18-yard box (0.14 per match), the 36th percentile for crosses attempted (2.02 per match) and the 67th percentile in switches of play (0.43 per match). When dribbling, he is in the 79th percentile in successful take-ons (2.02 per match), but in the 53rd in take-ons attempted (3.02 per match).

In the obviously impactful categories, Almiron is in the 84th percentile in shot-creating actions for teammates (4.90 per match) but the 21st percentile in key passes (1.15 per match), the 30th percentile in non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists (0.30 per match), the 44th percentile in goal-creating actions (0.29 per match), the 50th percentile for progressive carries (2.74 per match), the 59th percentile in through balls (0.29 per match) and the 61st percentile for goals plus assists (0.43 per match). Some of those stats can be explained by Atlanta United’s inefficiencies in scoring. It creates a lot of chances but doesn’t put enough of those shots on goal.

“I think I’m comfortable in both positions,” Almiron said. “I think as a 10, I’m able to get into more goal-scoring chances, may be able to help the team create a little bit more, but as the coach asks, I’m always happy to do whatever he needs from me.”

Chong Qui. Dominik Chong Qui celebrated signing his Homegrown contract by taking his mom to dinner. Yes, he picked up the bill.

Chong Qui, 17 years old, was supposed to become a Homegrown designee Jan. 1, 2026. Instead, he signed his contract on April 4, a few days after making his first start. He said he chose to sign it before the original plan because of Deila’s belief in him.

“He sees that I can be a real contributing factor to the team this year,” Chong Qui said. “Just really happy for it.”

Chong Qui made his first start at left fullback against NYCFC. It was his second appearance this season. Deila said last week that he thought Chong Qui’s performance wasn’t his best but chalked it up to the fatigue of playing in Spain with the U.S. Under-18s earlier in the week, travel and perhaps the surprise of starting. Pedro Amador, who was supposed to start, was a late scratch. A mistake made by Chong Qui resulted in a goal for NYCFC.

Chong Qui agreed that he could have played better.

“Could have been sharper technically, but also feel like I played a few key passes,” he said. “My crosses could have been better. I feel like I stay connected to the center backs, and I was able to distribute the ball.”

Chong Qui said he wants to work on his first touch by having Derrick Williams or Brad Guzan ping passes to him, and working on his crosses.

Injury updates. Williams was the only player who didn’t participate in Thursday’s session.

Officiating crew. Allen Chapman will referee, with assistants Jason White and Mike Nickerson. Benjamin Meyer is the fourth official, Shawn Tehini is the VAR and Robert Schaap is the AVAR.

MLS ranks. Atlanta United is sixth in progressive passes (348), 61 behind leaders Sporting KC. Atlanta United is second in expected assists (12.2), 0.4 behind leaders Vancouver. The team has scored 11 goals, but two were own goals. Atlanta United is eighth in crosses (76), 22 behind leaders Philadelphia. Atlanta United is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won (54.8), 3.9% behind leaders D.C. United.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple