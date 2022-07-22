Atlanta United has chance to show it’s back against L.A. Galaxy

After last week’s draw with Orlando, Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda was so pleased with the team’s successful effort to rally and its play that he said that “the team is back.”
This was only two games, one team meeting, one player speaking his mind and a whole lot of introspection since the imploding against Austin.
While Pineda’s proclamation may seem optimistic if not premature, his team will get a chance to prove him right Sunday when it plays at L.A. Galaxy, a team that is experiencing some of the same issues Atlanta United was.
“I think the chemistry of the team is just better,” Pineda said Thursday. “We’re back. And I’m just happy that happened (Austin result). And obviously, we’re just waiting for the next game. And that’s always ... we live and die for the next game.”
Speaking of chemistry, Atlanta United and playing on the road have been a combustible mix this season. The team is 1-6-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. It’s a record that must improve if the team hopes to increase the probability of making the MLS playoffs. It is three points behind Cincinnati for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and five behind sixth-place Columbus. Atlanta United has played one game less than Cincinnati.
Pineda said that for the team to win three points against the Galaxy, it must keep doing what it did to earn four points from its past two games against Real Salt Lake and Orlando. That includes creating numerous scoring chances while maintaining formational discipline on defense.
In its past four games, the team is tied for the league lead in shots (72), is first in shots on goal (27), seventh in expected goals (7.53) but tied for 12th in goals scored (6). On defense, the team ranks 27th among the 28 MLS teams in goals allowed (9). But in its past two games it has allowed just two goals. That has coincided to a switch from playing with only two centerbacks to playing with three.
“I think we’ve been pretty solid the past few games, but I think we need to keep that up and show really the next game that on the road that we can be a team that’s tough to beat, and we can be the better team on the ball,” centerback George Campbell said Thursday.
A key for Atlanta United to stopping the Galaxy is to try to contain strikers Javier Hernandez, who missed the past two games because he was in the health and safety protocols, and Dejan Joveljic, who have combined for 15 goals.
Pineda said he’s known Hernandez, commonly known as Chicharito, since 2006 when he debuted for Chivas. Pineda was his teammate. Hernandez has 109 caps with 52 goals for Mexico’s national team.
“I really like to see the development of him because I still remember the first few training sessions with him and the passion he showed for every training session,” Pineda said. “Then he has had a great, great career. And everything through hard work, and just a lot of grinding in the early stages. So I’m very happy for his success.”
