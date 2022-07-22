Info to know: Atlanta United at L.A. Galaxy on Sunday

Atlanta United (6-8-6) will play L.A Galaxy (8-9-3) in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 9:55 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. L.A. Galaxy’s Greg Vanney
Site: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-6-2; L.A. at home 5-5-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 29/31; L.A. 28/27
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 30.3/28.7; L.A. 35.1/26.8
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists
L.A.
Dejan Jovelic: Eight goals, two assists
Javier Hernandez: Seven goals
Ryan Raveloson: Three goals, two assists
Efrain Alvarez: Two goals, two assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Marcos DeOliveira
Assistants: Ian Anderson, Ian McKay
Fourth official: Calin Radosav
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Andrew Gutman (quad)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).
For L.A.
Out: Jorge Villafaña (season-ending injured list)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“We’ll just just play as normal as we do, try to dictate the tempo of the game, to be in control of the game. At the same time, I think the last two games especially, they didn’t have (Marco) Delgado, they didn’t have Chicharito (Javier Hernandez) due to COVID. ... Delgado was very good in the middle of the field for them. He’s kind of the outlet, always in possession. He’s a very good center mid. So I think when you analyze properly the last few results, I mean, there are reasons behind that. So we cannot take that consideration. We need to think that it’s going to be the best version of the Galaxy. And that’s what we’re expecting.” -- Pineda
“We put in a few good performances, but I don’t think that we know that just because we played well, that means we’re back. I think it, shows that we’re improving, but I think we have to consistently show that we’re back.” -- George Campbell
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
