Info to know: Atlanta United at L.A. Galaxy on Sunday

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 29/31; L.A. 28/27

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 30.3/28.7; L.A. 35.1/26.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists

L.A.

Dejan Jovelic: Eight goals, two assists

Javier Hernandez: Seven goals

Ryan Raveloson: Three goals, two assists

Efrain Alvarez: Two goals, two assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira

Assistants: Ian Anderson, Ian McKay

Fourth official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Andrew Gutman (quad)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).

For L.A.

Out: Jorge Villafaña (season-ending injured list)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“We’ll just just play as normal as we do, try to dictate the tempo of the game, to be in control of the game. At the same time, I think the last two games especially, they didn’t have (Marco) Delgado, they didn’t have Chicharito (Javier Hernandez) due to COVID. ... Delgado was very good in the middle of the field for them. He’s kind of the outlet, always in possession. He’s a very good center mid. So I think when you analyze properly the last few results, I mean, there are reasons behind that. So we cannot take that consideration. We need to think that it’s going to be the best version of the Galaxy. And that’s what we’re expecting.” -- Pineda

“We put in a few good performances, but I don’t think that we know that just because we played well, that means we’re back. I think it, shows that we’re improving, but I think we have to consistently show that we’re back.” -- George Campbell

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE