Atlanta United credited with helping city land spot as World Cup host

“They see the atmosphere here, they see the fever around the region for this sport,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said.

Atlanta United is putting together plans to try to take advantage of what is already has, and grow it, during the next four years before the World Cup starts.

Club President Darren Eales pointed out that the 1994 World Cup, the first held in the United States, was the most-ticketed tournament in its history. He hopes the excitement of the next World Cup, which will be hosted by sites in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, will attract more of the casual fans to the sport and team.

“So we couldn’t be more excited about the prospects of this next four years,” Eales said. “The hard work starts now. We’ve got to think about how do we capture this? We can’t afford to fritter any time away. This is for years. And look, I think, you know, from us with Atlanta United, we’re always thinking ahead strategically. We’re going to be doing that now for the next four years on how can we grow the game in the state of Georgia, because this isn’t just about Atlanta.”

Combined Shape Caption The Mercedes-Benz Stadium 360-degree HD video screen helps announce Atlanta has been selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Atlanta. "Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com" Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United consistently sells out its home games, whether the stadium is formatted for soccer capacity, which is approximately 42,500, or the full capacity, which is around 72,000. An increase in interest could result in the team opening the stadium to full capacity more frequently in future seasons. It currently opens to full capacity 3-5 times a season.

“No one can argue that we’re the number one city here in the country of America in terms of that soccer experience, because we get it day in and day out,” Eales said.

Asked how a club that already sells out its games can take advantage of increased interest, Bocanegra said he hopes the World Cup will raise awareness of the club around the world.

“I think that’s some of the halo effect that we’ll get and hopefully it just puts us on the front of people’s minds around the world, not only Atlanta,” he said.

