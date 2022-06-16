Breaking: Atlanta will host part of 2026 World Cup

“I think our story for large-scale events and certainly global events is one that is hard to beat and very advantageous to us,” Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso, the leader of the local bid group, said before FIFA’s announcement. “Our narrative as a sports-event destination speaks for itself when it comes to the facilities and the hospitality and the amenities.”

Other U.S. cities chosen to host matches in summer 2026 were Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Cities in Mexico -- Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey -- and Canada, Toronto and Vancouver, also were selected.

In choosing 11 U.S. cities, FIFA left out five other candidates: Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando and Washington/Baltimore.

The games in Atlanta will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the artificial turf will have to be temporarily replaced with natural grass for the summer 2026 event, as required by FIFA.

Atlanta’s pitch to FIFA touted the state-of-the-art stadium, downtown convention facilities and hotels, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the popularity of Major League Soccer team Atlanta United.

Corso has said he expects the costs of hosting World Cup matches to be similar to – possibly higher than – hosting the Super Bowl and to be covered by a combination of public and private funding.

Some of the public funding will come from a portion of the Atlanta hotel-motel tax designated for major events and from a sales-tax exemption on tickets. The Georgia Legislature acted this year to remove the sales tax on World Cup tickets.

Corso said the World Cup and its ancillary events will be a boon to the area’s tourism industry and will generate global media exposure for the region.

Efforts by the Atlanta Sports Council to be part of the 2026 men’s World Cup date to July 2017. Member nations of FIFA voted in June 2018 to award the event to a joint bid submitted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, putting it in North America for the first time since 1994. But FIFA had left open until Thursday the question of which cities would host matches, with 23 cities competing for spots.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said earlier this week that if Atlanta were chosen as one of the hosts, the World Cup would “impact massively the city.”

“I can imagine the kids that are going to be able to watch some of the best players in the world here,” he said. “That’s going to grow the enthusiasm for the game.”