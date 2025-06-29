Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks tender two-way options to Wallace, Toppin just before deadline

Players are now restricted free agents, meaning Atlanta can match any offers they receive.
Keaton Wallace (right) averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game in playing 31 games for the Hawks last season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martine

Credit: Miguel Martine

Keaton Wallace (right) averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game in playing 31 games for the Hawks last season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

The Hawks could be looking to bring back two of their two-way players. The team tendered two-way options to guard Keaton Wallace and forward Jacob Toppin on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Now, the two become restricted free agents hours before Sunday’s 5 p.m. deadline to tender those options.

ExploreHawks are playoff team with Porziņģis, now GM Saleh can make them contenders

If the Hawks had opted out, both players would have been able to explore their options as unrestricted free agents.

The Hawks, though, liked the optionality that Wallace and Toppin provide their roster. By tendering options to Wallace and Toppin, the Hawks have the option to match any other two-way offers the two may receive.

Should the Hawks match any two-way offers and sign Wallace and Toppin, the team would have other decisions to make.

They already have Daeqwon Plowden signed to a two-way contract, which allows a player to compete in the G League but be called up to play with the NBA squad for as many as 50 games. They also added undrafted free agent Eli John Ndiaye to a two-way deal following the second round of this year’s NBA Draft.

The Hawks could convert one of those contracts to a standard deal if they have the roster space. They can begin negotiating with free agents Monday beginning at 6 p.m. and then they can begin signing free agents next Sunday, July 6, when the new league year commences.

Wallace averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals in playing 31 games for Atlanta last season. He had a triple-double in the Hawks’ regular-season finale against the Magic with 15 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Toppin averaged 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 17 games — all but one coming with the Knicks.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

After agreeing to acquire big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks have more options in the frontcourt. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What does acquisition of center Kristaps Porzingis mean for the Hawks?

A three-team deal brings 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

A closer look at who the AJC projects Hawks to draft in the first round

The Atlanta Hawks have Nos. 13 and 22 in Wednesday's NBA Draft, and the AJC projects who the Hawks will take with those first-round picks.

Hawks finalizing deal to acquire Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a trade for Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal ahead of the NBA draft, a league source tells the AJC.

The Latest

Asa Newell of the Atlanta Hawks wears his jersey for the first time Friday. The former Georgia forward was acquired by the Hawks in the first round of the draft (23rd overall.) (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks scheduled to open NBA Summer League against Heat

Things aligned right for the Hawks’ Asa Newell to land in Atlanta

Hawks sign undrafted free agent Eli John Ndiaye

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.