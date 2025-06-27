The Hawks will kick off the summer with a little bit of heat.

They will open the NBA Summer League on July 11 against the Miami Heat.

Each of the 30 teams will play at least five games. The first four games will unfold July 10-17. After each team’s first four games, the teams with the best record will advance to participate in the playoffs, with a semifinal set for July 19. The winning teams from the semifinals will meet in the championship game July 20.