Hawks scheduled to open NBA Summer League against Heat

Each of the 30 teams in the league will play at least five games.
Asa Newell of the Atlanta Hawks wears his jersey for the first time Friday. The former Georgia forward was acquired by the Hawks in the first round of the draft (23rd overall.) (Jason Getz/AJC)

1 hour ago

The Hawks will kick off the summer with a little bit of heat.

They will open the NBA Summer League on July 11 against the Miami Heat.

Each of the 30 teams will play at least five games. The first four games will unfold July 10-17. After each team’s first four games, the teams with the best record will advance to participate in the playoffs, with a semifinal set for July 19. The winning teams from the semifinals will meet in the championship game July 20.

The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 18 or July 19.

The Hawks began constructing their Summer League roster, of course, when they acquired Asa Newell in a draft night trade Wednesday. They also signed undrafted free agents Eli John Ndiaye and Lamont Butler to two-way contracts following the end of the second round Thursday.

The team also signed UCLA guard Kobe Johnson, who is the brother of Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

Hawks NBA Summer League schedule

July 11 at Heat | 4:30 p.m. EDT | ESPN2

July 13 vs. Suns | 3:30 p.m. EDT | NBA TV

July 14 at Rockets | 4:30 p.m. EDT | NBA TV

July 17 at Grizzlies | 6 p.m. EDT | NBA TV

