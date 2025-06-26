The Hawks made a big move Wednesday night during the NBA draft to acquire former Georgia Bulldog Asa Newell. They traded down from No. 13 in the first round and picked up a first-round pick this year and one next year — and still were able to draft Newell at No. 23.
This came one day after the trade for Kristaps Porzingis of the Celtics.
Tell us what you think of the Hawks’ moves to bring in those players.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
A closer look at who the AJC projects Hawks to draft in the first round
The Atlanta Hawks have Nos. 13 and 22 in Wednesday's NBA Draft, and the AJC projects who the Hawks will take with those first-round picks.
Hawks GM Onsi Saleh makes the most of trade, adds Newell in draft-night win
One thing is clear early in the tenure of Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh — he’s not afraid to make moves — for now or for the future.
If Hawks were looking to package picks, what might team get in return?
The Hawks have two picks, No. 13 and No. 22, in the first round of the NBA draft.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering
Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.
Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says
Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson