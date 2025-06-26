The Hawks made a big move Wednesday night during the NBA draft to acquire former Georgia Bulldog Asa Newell. They traded down from No. 13 in the first round and picked up a first-round pick this year and one next year — and still were able to draft Newell at No. 23.

This came one day after the trade for Kristaps Porzingis of the Celtics.

Tell us what you think of the Hawks’ moves to bring in those players.