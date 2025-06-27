Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks sign undrafted free agent Eli John Ndiaye

Atlanta now has one open slot available to sign a third player to a two-way deal when the season commences in October.
Harry the Hawk runs onto the court with an Atlanta Hawks flag before a game at State Farm Arena. The Hawks didn’t have a pick in the second round of the NBA draft, but they signed an undrafted free agent to a two-way contract. (Jason Getz/AJC)

45 minutes ago

The Hawks didn’t have a pick in the second round of the NBA draft, but they signed an undrafted free agent to a two-way contract.

The team signed Real Madrid power forward Eli John Ndiaye, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Senegalese and Spanish forward, who turned 21 on Thursday, averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game across 24 EuroLeague matchups.

Ndiaye joins forward Daeqwon Plowden as the other Hawks player on a two-way contract. Now, the Hawks have one open slot available to sign a third player to a two-way deal when the season commences in October.

