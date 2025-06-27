The Hawks didn’t have a pick in the second round of the NBA draft, but they signed an undrafted free agent to a two-way contract.

The team signed Real Madrid power forward Eli John Ndiaye, according to people familiar with the situation.

Explore Read more about the Hawks

The Senegalese and Spanish forward, who turned 21 on Thursday, averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game across 24 EuroLeague matchups.