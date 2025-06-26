Newell, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season for UGA. He also averaged one block and one steal per game, while shooting 29% on 3-point shots.

So, the Hawks have an athletic forward who could thrive in the fast-paced schemes they want to run. Newell has great instincts when it comes to running the floor and finishing plays on the break. He’s particularly strong at scoring as a lob threat on rim runs and cuts to the basket on the baseline.

“Asa is just an unbelievable competitor,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said after Wednesday’s pick. “If you watch him play or get up and down the court, screening, his intelligence, space and re-spacing, like, the things that he does impact winning. And people could just look at score and box score, stuff like that, but the guy, he really helps with winning and creating a culture of winning for your program.”

Newell has a soft touch around the rim and gets a lot of putbacks and tip dunks.

Where Newell may be able to earn more playing time, especially early in his career, is with his defensive presence. Newell, who turns 20 in October, has a good read for the game and knows how to anticipate and use his speed to get into passing lanes.

He is a switchable defender who gives the Hawks so much versatility in their defensive schemes. Scouts noted Newell’s relentlessness on defense and his willingness to give multiple efforts to finish possessions. That would work nicely alongside All-Defensive first-team guard Dyson Daniels, as well as Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson.

Though Newell shot less than 30% on 3-pointers in his one season at Georgia, he has the potential to improve. He has smooth and fluid mechanics on his shooting motion, which gives the Hawks enough of a foundation to improve the 19-year-old’s 3-point shooting efficiency.

With the draft almost behind them, the Hawks will fill out the rest of their roster needs when free agency begins Monday.

Under contract

Dominick Barlow

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Mouhamed Gueye (non-guaranteed)

Jalen Johnson

Vit Krejci (non-guaranteed)

Asa Newell (waiting to sign rookie-scale contract)

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Potential free agents