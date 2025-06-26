The Hawks added depth to their ranks Wednesday night after a flurry of moves over the past few days.
They added Georgia’s Asa Newell with the 23rd overall pick in the draft after trading down from No. 13 on Wednesday night. That move came after the Hawks traded pick No. 22 to the Nets as part of a three-team trade that gained them Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics.
With Newell in the fold along with Porzingis, the Hawks gain even more depth and size in their frontcourt, where injuries hampered them the past two seasons.
Newell, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season for UGA. He also averaged one block and one steal per game, while shooting 29% on 3-point shots.
So, the Hawks have an athletic forward who could thrive in the fast-paced schemes they want to run. Newell has great instincts when it comes to running the floor and finishing plays on the break. He’s particularly strong at scoring as a lob threat on rim runs and cuts to the basket on the baseline.
“Asa is just an unbelievable competitor,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said after Wednesday’s pick. “If you watch him play or get up and down the court, screening, his intelligence, space and re-spacing, like, the things that he does impact winning. And people could just look at score and box score, stuff like that, but the guy, he really helps with winning and creating a culture of winning for your program.”
Newell has a soft touch around the rim and gets a lot of putbacks and tip dunks.
Where Newell may be able to earn more playing time, especially early in his career, is with his defensive presence. Newell, who turns 20 in October, has a good read for the game and knows how to anticipate and use his speed to get into passing lanes.
He is a switchable defender who gives the Hawks so much versatility in their defensive schemes. Scouts noted Newell’s relentlessness on defense and his willingness to give multiple efforts to finish possessions. That would work nicely alongside All-Defensive first-team guard Dyson Daniels, as well as Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson.
Though Newell shot less than 30% on 3-pointers in his one season at Georgia, he has the potential to improve. He has smooth and fluid mechanics on his shooting motion, which gives the Hawks enough of a foundation to improve the 19-year-old’s 3-point shooting efficiency.
With the draft almost behind them, the Hawks will fill out the rest of their roster needs when free agency begins Monday.
Under contract
- Dominick Barlow
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Mouhamed Gueye (non-guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Vit Krejci (non-guaranteed)
- Asa Newell (waiting to sign rookie-scale contract)
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Potential free agents
- Clint Capela (unrestricted)
- Caris LeVert (unrestricted)
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
- Larry Nance Jr. (unrestricted)
- Jacob Toppin (restricted)
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.