Atlanta Hawks
Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division
Atlanta Hawks
Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division
NBA Standings
Eastern Conference
|CENTRAL DIVISION
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
Pistons
Detroit Pistons
|6
|2
|.750
|-
|2-1
|4-1
Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|4-2
|1-3
Pacers
Indiana Pacers
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|0-4
|3-2
Bulls
Chicago Bulls
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|0-2
|1-5
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
|1
|8
|.111
|5.5
|1-4
|0-4
|SOUTHEAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
|7
|4
|.636
|-
|3-2
|4-2
Wizards
Washington Wizards
|4
|6
|.400
|2.5
|2-2
|2-4
Heat
Miami Heat
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|1-3
|2-3
Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
|3
|7
|.300
|3.5
|2-4
|1-3
Magic
Orlando Magic
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|0-4
|2-3
|ATLANTIC DIVISION
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
|8
|2
|.800
|-
|4-1
|4-1
Celtics
Boston Celtics
|7
|2
|.778
|0.5
|5-0
|2-2
Knicks
New York Knicks
|5
|4
|.556
|2.5
|3-2
|2-2
Raptors
Toronto Raptors
|5
|4
|.556
|2.5
|2-1
|3-3
Nets
Brooklyn Nets
|2
|7
|.222
|5.5
|1-3
|1-4
Western Conference
|NORTHWEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
|8
|2
|.800
|-
|5-0
|3-2
Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|3-1
|4-2
Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
|6
|3
|.667
|1.5
|1-2
|5-1
Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|2-2
|2-1
Jazz
Utah Jazz
|1
|8
|.111
|6.5
|1-4
|0-4
|PACIFIC DIVISION
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
|8
|2
|.800
|-
|5-1
|3-1
Warriors
Golden State Warriors
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|5-1
|2-2
Suns
Phoenix Suns
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|3-2
|0-3
Clippers
LA Clippers
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|1-3
|0-4
Kings
Sacramento Kings
|1
|8
|.111
|6.5
|0-4
|1-4
|SOUTHWEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Home
|Away
Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
|8
|2
|.800
|-
|4-2
|4-0
Rockets
Houston Rockets
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|4-1
|3-2
Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
|6
|3
|.667
|1.5
|2-3
|4-0
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
|5
|4
|.556
|2.5
|3-2
|2-2
Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
|4
|5
|.444
|3.5
|3-3
|1-2