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Atlanta Hawks

Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks

Record: (7-4), 1st in Southeast Division

NBA Standings

Eastern Conference

CENTRAL DIVISIONWLPCTGBHomeAway
Pistons
Pistons
62.750-2-14-1
Cavaliers
Cavaliers
55.50024-21-3
Pacers
Pacers
37.30040-43-2
Bulls
Bulls
17.12550-21-5
Bucks
Bucks
18.1115.51-40-4
SOUTHEAST DIVISIONWLPCTGBHomeAway
Hawks
Hawks
74.636-3-24-2
Wizards
Wizards
46.4002.52-22-4
Heat
Heat
36.33331-32-3
Hornets
Hornets
37.3003.52-41-3
Magic
Magic
27.22240-42-3
ATLANTIC DIVISIONWLPCTGBHomeAway
76ers
76ers
82.800-4-14-1
Celtics
Celtics
72.7780.55-02-2
Knicks
Knicks
54.5562.53-22-2
Raptors
Raptors
54.5562.52-13-3
Nets
Nets
27.2225.51-31-4

Western Conference

NORTHWEST DIVISIONWLPCTGBHomeAway
Thunder
Thunder
82.800-5-03-2
Timberwolves
Timberwolves
73.70013-14-2
Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers
63.6671.51-25-1
Nuggets
Nuggets
53.62522-22-1
Jazz
Jazz
18.1116.51-40-4
PACIFIC DIVISIONWLPCTGBHomeAway
Lakers
Lakers
82.800-5-13-1
Warriors
Warriors
73.70015-12-2
Suns
Suns
35.37543-20-3
Clippers
Clippers
17.12561-30-4
Kings
Kings
18.1116.50-41-4
SOUTHWEST DIVISIONWLPCTGBHomeAway
Spurs
Spurs
82.800-4-24-0
Rockets
Rockets
73.70014-13-2
Grizzlies
Grizzlies
63.6671.52-34-0
Mavericks
Mavericks
54.5562.53-22-2
Pelicans
Pelicans
45.4443.53-31-2