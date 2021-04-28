What’s Arthur Blank’s role in the draft process?

Former Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli, who was with the team from 2014 to 2019, shared some insight to the role that owner Arthur Blank had in the draft process for six seasons during an appearance on NFL Network.
Nate Burleson asked about Blank’s role in the process.
“I was fortunate to spend six drafts within that draft room with Thomas Dimitroff and…. Mike Smith was the head coach at one time and then Dan Quinn,” Pioli said. “Here’s what I’ll say about Arthur Blank, Arthur did a tremendous job of not questioning the decision makers.
“What he did was he went through the process alongside the GM, alongside the head coach and what he does, he doesn’t push opinions. He let’s the decision-makers make their decisions. That’s all you want as a leader whether if you are the head coach making the final decision or the general manager.
“He makes himself a healthy part of the process really by asking smart and thoughtful questions that are probing which allows the decisions makers to get to the place that they need to be. So, he doesn’t influence the decision makers. He supports them. Going through that process for a couple of years was really interesting to watch how well Arthur handled that with his leaders.”
New general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith are going through their first collaborative draft with Blank.
The Falcons hold the fourth pick in the draft, which will be held Thursday through Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.
