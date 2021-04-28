What’s Arthur Blank’s role in the draft process?

“What he did was he went through the process alongside the GM, alongside the head coach and what he does, he doesn’t push opinions. He let’s the decision-makers make their decisions. That’s all you want as a leader whether if you are the head coach making the final decision or the general manager.

“He makes himself a healthy part of the process really by asking smart and thoughtful questions that are probing which allows the decisions makers to get to the place that they need to be. So, he doesn’t influence the decision makers. He supports them. Going through that process for a couple of years was really interesting to watch how well Arthur handled that with his leaders.”