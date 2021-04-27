Where to watch, listen, stream the 2021 NFL draft

What you should know about the 2021 NFL draft --- the 86th annual National Football League Selection Meeting -- which will be held in Cleveland Thursday through Saturday.
- Time: 8 p.m. Thursday (Round 1); 7 p.m. Friday (Rounds 2-3); 12 noon, Saturday (Rounds 4-7)
- Where: Lake Erie Lakefront in Cleveland, Ohio.
- TV: The selection meeting will be broadcast on league-owned NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
--Radio: Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
--Internet: On Thursday, April 29, Draft Today streams on NFL.com, the NFL app and YouTube immediately following the conclusion of NFL Network’s coverage of the first round. Draft Today continues Friday and Saturday following NFL Network’s live draft coverage.
--Mobile: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.
--Selections: There will be 259 selections, including 37 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 17 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.
-- Falcons picks: Round 1 -- Pick 4 (4 overall); Round 2 -- Pick 3 (35 overall); Round 3 -- Pick 4 (68 overall); Round 4 | Pick 3 (108 overall); Round 5 | Pick 4 (148 overall); Round 5 | Pick 38* (182 overall); Round 5 | Pick 39* (183 overall); Round 6 | Pick 3 (187 overall) and Round 6 | Pick 35* (219 overall). * - Denotes a compensatory pick. (7th round picked was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Charles Harris.)
