Where to watch, listen, stream the 2021 NFL draft

--Internet: On Thursday, April 29, Draft Today streams on NFL.com, the NFL app and YouTube immediately following the conclusion of NFL Network’s coverage of the first round. Draft Today continues Friday and Saturday following NFL Network’s live draft coverage.

--Mobile: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

--Selections: There will be 259 selections, including 37 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 17 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.

-- Falcons picks: Round 1 -- Pick 4 (4 overall); Round 2 -- Pick 3 (35 overall); Round 3 -- Pick 4 (68 overall); Round 4 | Pick 3 (108 overall); Round 5 | Pick 4 (148 overall); Round 5 | Pick 38* (182 overall); Round 5 | Pick 39* (183 overall); Round 6 | Pick 3 (187 overall) and Round 6 | Pick 35* (219 overall). * - Denotes a compensatory pick. (7th round picked was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Charles Harris.)

