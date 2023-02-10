X
The AJC at Super Bowl 57

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago

Here’s a look at some of the stories from the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter in advance of the Chiefs-Eagles matchup Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.:

- Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker doing big things in KC

- Former UGA players bypassed by Falcons now in SB with Eagles

- Ex-Valdosta State TE finds himself in big game with Chiefs

ExploreMetro Atlanta has been key to Jalen Hurts' rise in NFL

- Sprayberry High grad McKinnon thankful for family support in tough times

- Eagles WR believes Falcons are in good hands with coach Arthur Smith

- Falcons close to drafting current Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in 2008

ExploreHurts, Mahomes embracing history on eve of SB matchup

- Eagles videos: Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis | Nick Sirianni | Jalen Hurts

- Chiefs videos: Travis Kelce | Jerick McKinnon | Patrick Mahomes

- Game breakdown: Chiefs LBs vs. Jalen Hurts | Eagles’ pass rush vs. Mahomes

ExploreMore AJC coverage from Super Bowl 57

