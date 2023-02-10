X
Super Bowl hot seat: Chiefs linebackers on the spot vs. Jalen Hurts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

PHOENIX — Kansas City linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay must contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he executes run-pass-option plays.

Bolton and Gay will be on the hot seat, as the Chiefs must slow the Eagles rushing attack and contain Hurts on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

We are going to have to stop the run because if they get that cranked up, that makes it really, really hard,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “We are going to have to find ways to get to the quarterback.”

Eagles running backs Myles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell help to set up Hurts and their lethal RPOs.

The one thing about this team, if you don’t stop the run, they’ll stick with it,” Spagnuolo said. “There are a lot of teams in the league that won’t do that, but this team will. That make it really hard if you can’t stop the run.”

The Chiefs played Hurts and the Eagles last season. He was making only his eighth NFL start, and the Chiefs won 42-30 on Oct. 3, 2021.

Hurts has improved immensely since that encounter.

“The 16-1 Jalen Hurts,” said Spagnuolo, referencing Hurts’ record this season. “I keep throwing it up there, and it’s scary.”

If the Chiefs don’t stop the run, then Hurts can pull the ball back and connect with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

“The biggest thing is A.J. Brown,” Spagnuolo said. “I thought that was really smart by (Eagles general manager) Howie (Roseman) and what they did there (in acquiring Brown). I think that opens up things.”

Harrison Butker is hoping for a Georgia Tech football revival
