Super Bowl hot seat: Chiefs linebackers on the spot vs. Jalen Hurts

The Chiefs played Hurts and the Eagles last season. He was making only his eighth NFL start, and the Chiefs won 42-30 on Oct. 3, 2021.

Hurts has improved immensely since that encounter.

“The 16-1 Jalen Hurts,” said Spagnuolo, referencing Hurts’ record this season. “I keep throwing it up there, and it’s scary.”

If the Chiefs don’t stop the run, then Hurts can pull the ball back and connect with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

“The biggest thing is A.J. Brown,” Spagnuolo said. “I thought that was really smart by (Eagles general manager) Howie (Roseman) and what they did there (in acquiring Brown). I think that opens up things.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles