3 key matchups: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs guards Joe Thuney, Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey vs. Eagle DTs Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave: Cox and Hargrave play the run and also get tremendous penetration up the middle of the field. That has freed rushers Haasan Reddick and Josh Sweat to get one-on-ones to set the edge or rush the passer. Thuney, who started his career with the Patriots, turned in a Pro Bowl season. Humphrey is considered one of the top young centers in the NFL.

Eagles G Landon Dickerson and C Jason Kelce vs. Chiefs DT Chris Jones: The Chiefs like to move Jones around, but he mostly plays inside at tackle. When he’s next to defensive end Frank Clark, it’s impossible to double-team both of them. Teams will slide their blocking to that side, and Jones may rotate to the opposition side looking for a mismatch. Jones and Clark provide the Chiefs a good 1-2 punch in the pass rush. Dickerson, who played at Florida State and Alabama, made the Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL.