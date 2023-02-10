3 key matchups: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — Here are three key matchups to watch in Super Bowl LVII:
Chiefs guards Joe Thuney, Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey vs. Eagle DTs Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave: Cox and Hargrave play the run and also get tremendous penetration up the middle of the field. That has freed rushers Haasan Reddick and Josh Sweat to get one-on-ones to set the edge or rush the passer. Thuney, who started his career with the Patriots, turned in a Pro Bowl season. Humphrey is considered one of the top young centers in the NFL.
Eagles G Landon Dickerson and C Jason Kelce vs. Chiefs DT Chris Jones: The Chiefs like to move Jones around, but he mostly plays inside at tackle. When he’s next to defensive end Frank Clark, it’s impossible to double-team both of them. Teams will slide their blocking to that side, and Jones may rotate to the opposition side looking for a mismatch. Jones and Clark provide the Chiefs a good 1-2 punch in the pass rush. Dickerson, who played at Florida State and Alabama, made the Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL.
Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed vs. Eagles WRs A.J. Brown: Sneed, the top Chiefs cornerback, has cleared the concussion protocol. He had a spectacular season that included 108 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defenses and three interceptions. Brown, who was acquired in a draft-day trade last year, has been a big target for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown has been quiet in the playoffs, with three catches for 22 yards versus the Giants in the divisional round and four catches for 28 yards against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com