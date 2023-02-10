Super Bowl X-factor: Can Eagles’ pass rush rattle Patrick Mahomes?

PHOENIX — The vaunted Eagles pass rush, which has amassed 78 sacks on the way to Super Bowl LVII, will be the X-factor against the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The Eagles have four players with double-digit sacks. They finished the regular season with 70 sacks and have picked up eight more in the playoffs, as they outscored the opposition 69-14.
Haason Reddick leads the way with 19.5 sacks. Josh Sweat (12.5), Javon Hargrave (12) and Brandon Graham (12) also are in double-digits.
“They get after the quarterback,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They are strong up front, and those guys get after it. They’ve done a heck of a job, and this is not to take anything away from (cornerbacks James) Bradberry, (Darius) Slay and all of those guys back there, but those guys up front do an outstanding job.”
The Chiefs have revamped their offensive line since they played in Super Bowl LV two years ago and had trouble blocking Tampa Bay’s defensive front.
“When it’s all said and done, this game (hasn’t changed),” Bieniemy said. “You’re either going to win it up front on your side of the ball or you’re going to lose it up front on your side of the ball.”
The Chiefs have Orlando Brown at left tackle and Andrew Wylie at right tackle. Second-year center Creed Humphrey and guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith must hold up against the Eagles’ deep rotation of defensive tackles, which is led by six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox.
“Those guys have a big challenge,” Bieniemy said. “Those guys know exactly what they are about to face.”
Humphrey indeed is aware that the Eagles have a deep rotation that also includes Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph and rookie Jordan Davis.
“They are a very talented front, and they have a ton of depth, too,” Humphrey said. “So, we know it’s a unique challenge. We’re excited about it, getting out there and going against some of the best. That’s what you want to do in the league, so that’s always fun.”
The Chiefs plan to move Mahomes around so that the Eagles’ pass-rushers can’t lock in one spot in the passing pocket.
“You have to make sure that you’re going to change your launch points,” Bieniemy said. “We’re going to give them their respect. We’re going to chip them and do whatever else we need to do to buy time for the quarterback. But we understand that. That’s a part of the game plan, but when it’s all said and done. It’s a 60-minute dogfight, and may the best man win.”
Mahomes plans to play on a right high-ankle sprain.
“Pat is doing good,” Bieniemy said. “He’s not going to turn or shy away from anything.”
Davis, who played at Georgia, plans to be ready when he comes in.
“That’s something that we preach, that there is no drop-off,” Davis said.
