Super Bowl X-factor: Can Eagles’ pass rush rattle Patrick Mahomes?

“When it’s all said and done, this game (hasn’t changed),” Bieniemy said. “You’re either going to win it up front on your side of the ball or you’re going to lose it up front on your side of the ball.”

The Chiefs have Orlando Brown at left tackle and Andrew Wylie at right tackle. Second-year center Creed Humphrey and guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith must hold up against the Eagles’ deep rotation of defensive tackles, which is led by six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox.

“Those guys have a big challenge,” Bieniemy said. “Those guys know exactly what they are about to face.”

Humphrey indeed is aware that the Eagles have a deep rotation that also includes Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph and rookie Jordan Davis.

“They are a very talented front, and they have a ton of depth, too,” Humphrey said. “So, we know it’s a unique challenge. We’re excited about it, getting out there and going against some of the best. That’s what you want to do in the league, so that’s always fun.”

The Chiefs plan to move Mahomes around so that the Eagles’ pass-rushers can’t lock in one spot in the passing pocket.

“You have to make sure that you’re going to change your launch points,” Bieniemy said. “We’re going to give them their respect. We’re going to chip them and do whatever else we need to do to buy time for the quarterback. But we understand that. That’s a part of the game plan, but when it’s all said and done. It’s a 60-minute dogfight, and may the best man win.”

Mahomes plans to play on a right high-ankle sprain.

“Pat is doing good,” Bieniemy said. “He’s not going to turn or shy away from anything.”

Davis, who played at Georgia, plans to be ready when he comes in.

“That’s something that we preach, that there is no drop-off,” Davis said.

