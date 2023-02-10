Georgia connections in Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs PK Harrison Butker: He made a potential game-saving tackle in the divisional round and made a game-winning 45-yard field goal to win the AFC Championship game. He played at Westminster Schools and Georgia Tech.

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson: He started in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals. He’s had two touchdown receptions this season. He played at Valdosta State and won a Division II national championship for the 2018 season.