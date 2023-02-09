X
Eagles receiver A.J. Brown on Arthur Smith: ‘Atlanta is in really good hands’

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

PHOENIX -- Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown broke into the league with the Tennessee Titans.

He was drafted in the second round (51st overall) by the Titans and played his first two seasons in the NFL under Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who was the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

“Arthur Smith is a really good coach,” Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “He helped me out tremendously.”

Brown, who played at Mississippi, had two 1,000-yard seasons under Smith and went to the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season. When Smith left for the Falcons, Brown’s numbers dipped and he was traded after the 2021 season to the Eagles.

“He put me in the right direction, really giving me opportunities and (teaching) me as a player,” Brown said. “He’s a great guy most importantly. He’s a great leader. So, I think Atlanta is in really good hands.”

In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
5h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
