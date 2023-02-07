Mahomes, Hurts embrace roles in first Super Bowl meeting of Black quarterbacks

Williams became the first Black quarterback to win the league’s grand game in Super Bowl XXII, when he guided Washington to a 42-10 rout of Denver on Jan. 31, 1988.

Historically, Black quarterbacks were denied opportunities or moved to other positions. The plight of Black quarterbacks is chronicled in the book, “The rise of the African-American quarterback: What it means for America,” by Jason Reid, which was published in 2022.

“So, they (put me in) the position to be here and to play against the guy like Jalen, a genuine great dude that has worked his tail off to be in the position that he’s in,” Mahomes said. “It’s going to be a special game and a special moment for a lot of kids to watch as they grow up and try to assume that role that we’re trying to set the example for.”

Hurts, who played at Alabama and Oklahoma, was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2020 draft. He was the fifth quarterback taken behind Joe Burrow (first overall) by Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa (fifth) by the Dolphins, Justin Herbert (sixth) by the Chargers and Jordan Love (26th) by the Packers.

He has studied the history of Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

“For the first time for two to go head-to-head, that’s uplifting for ... the next generation of quarterbacks,” Hurts said. “That four-year-old, five-year-old kid back kid back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana, wherever, across the world. Regardless of what someone may say or have an opinion about you, you can do it. You can do it, too.”

Both players shrugged off questions about their injuries. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the playoffs, and Hurts missed time late in the regular season with a shoulder injury.

“It’s great,” Mahomes said. “It’s doing good.”

Hurts missed the final two regular-season games.

“I’m good; we’re at the Super Bowl,” Hurts said. “It (doesn’t) too much matter at this point. We (came) here to do something, and we want to finish it off.”

