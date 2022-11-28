BreakingNews
FBI: Remains found in Savannah-area landfill belong to 20-month-old boy
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ injury report: Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson close to returning

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who suffered a knee injury, could have his 21-day period to return from injured reserve activated this week, coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

“We’ll get Elijah back in practice,” Smith said. “We’ll see how that goes toward Wednesday.”

ExploreFive takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Commanders

Wilkinson won the left guard job and started seven of the first eight games. He missed the game against Seattle to come home for a personal matter.

Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy and Chuma Edoga have all started games at left guard for the Falcons this season. Jalen Mayfield, who started 16 games at left guard last season, is close to using up his 21-day activation period.

“We just have to see how it goes,” Smith said. “See if he’s ready to practice on Wednesday. Obviously, if he is ready, see how he looks by the end of the week. … He has a shot. We’re just not ready to make that decision today. We’ll have more discussions about it.”

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie left the game against the Commanders after reinjuring his forearm/wrist.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) and Edoga (knee) were inactive for the Commanders game and remain day to day.

“AK ... didn’t finish the game,” Smith said. “Hopefully, he’ll be all right. He’s dealing with a wrist injury. We’ll try some different things. Maybe a different brace here or there. Check again and make sure there is nothing lingering with him.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz37m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach
17h ago

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia
23h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
7h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Postseason sets up well for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

Falcons’ defense slowly improving on third downs, Smith says
18m ago
Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Commanders
30m ago
Arthur Smith: Drake London is huge part of Falcons’ offense
50m ago
Featured

Celebrate the season with holiday music
9h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
22h ago
Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top