Falcons’ injury report: Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson close to returning

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie left the game against the Commanders after reinjuring his forearm/wrist.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) and Edoga (knee) were inactive for the Commanders game and remain day to day.

“AK ... didn’t finish the game,” Smith said. “Hopefully, he’ll be all right. He’s dealing with a wrist injury. We’ll try some different things. Maybe a different brace here or there. Check again and make sure there is nothing lingering with him.”

