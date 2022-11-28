Falcons’ injury report: Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson close to returning

FLOWERY BRANCH — Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who suffered a knee injury, could have his 21-day period to return from injured reserve activated this week, coach Arthur Smith said Monday.
“We’ll get Elijah back in practice,” Smith said. “We’ll see how that goes toward Wednesday.”
Wilkinson won the left guard job and started seven of the first eight games. He missed the game against Seattle to come home for a personal matter.
Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy and Chuma Edoga have all started games at left guard for the Falcons this season. Jalen Mayfield, who started 16 games at left guard last season, is close to using up his 21-day activation period.
“We just have to see how it goes,” Smith said. “See if he’s ready to practice on Wednesday. Obviously, if he is ready, see how he looks by the end of the week. … He has a shot. We’re just not ready to make that decision today. We’ll have more discussions about it.”
Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie left the game against the Commanders after reinjuring his forearm/wrist.
Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) and Edoga (knee) were inactive for the Commanders game and remain day to day.
“AK ... didn’t finish the game,” Smith said. “Hopefully, he’ll be all right. He’s dealing with a wrist injury. We’ll try some different things. Maybe a different brace here or there. Check again and make sure there is nothing lingering with him.”
