Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Commanders

Quarterback Marcus Mariota faked the dive to Cordarrelle Patterson. He thought Washington’s Montez Sweat would crash down on Patterson and he’d skip on into the end zone.

Sweat was not fooled by Mariota’s slight of hand magic.

“It was my decision,” Mariota said.

The quarterback thought he had a touchdown.

“I thought I had a one-on-one opportunity with the defensive end and I thought he was crashing down on CP, and maybe I had a chance to get a run,” Mariota said.

On the next play, the Falcons tried to surprise the Commanders with a pass to Patterson. The Falcons liked the defense Washington was in, but couldn’t account for defensive tackle Daron Payne flicking up his left arm to tip the pass up in the air.

Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller came down with the interception.

“We liked the look, but again, they had a say,” Smith said. “Tipped the ball. So, you go back and replay a lot of things that lead up to it.”

2. Re-configured defensive line: Defensively, the Falcons opened in a 3-4 with Abdullah Anderson at nose tackle and Timmy Horne at defensive end with Ta’Quon Graham (knee) going on injured reserve.

Horne played 29 defensive snaps (47%). Also, Jaleel Johnson (18 snaps, 29%) and Matt Dickerson (15 snaps, 24 %) were a part of the rotation.

Johnson was claimed off waivers on Nov. 21 after being released by the Texans. Dickerson has now played in four games this season.

Horne had three tackles, Johnson had two tackles and Anderson had a tackle.

3. Tight end by committee: With Kyle Pitts on injured reserve, MyCole Pruitt made the start at tight end. Pruitt played 32 of the 57 offensive snaps (56%). He caught two passes for 9 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Parker Hesse played 35 offensive snaps (61%) and Anthony Firkser played 22 snaps (39%). Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf injury) was declared inactive. Hesse caught a 9-yard pass to jump start the final drive. Firkser caught a pass for 16 yards.

“It’s tough,” Mariota said of playing without Pitts. “It’s tough without Kyle, right. He’s just an unbelievable player. I thought multiple guys kind of stepped up into that role, and you have to when you’re replacing a guy like Kyle.”

4. The wide receivers: Wide receiver Drake London caught 2 of 4 targets for 29 yards. He had a big 22-yard reception after Pruitt’s hands to the face penalty.

Olamide Zaccheaus led all receivers five catches for 91 yards. He had eight targets.

One of the Falcons’ options to replace some of Pitts’ production was to throw more passes to Patterson and he had five targets in the passing game, which tied a season-high.

He also had five targets in the season-opener against the Saints.

5. Malone’s action: Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said that rookie DeAngelo Malone was ready for more action.

Malone played 18 defensive snaps (29%) against the Commanders and 12 special teams snaps.

He finished with two tackles on defense and one on special teams.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD