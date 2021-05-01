Post-draft depth chart: Falcons focused on the lines

The Falcons spent four of the nine picks on players in the trenches.
They selected two offensive linemen in Michigan right tackle Jalen Mayfield and Stanford center Drew Dalman.
On defense, they selected a defensive ends Ta’Quon Graham and Adetokunbo Ogundeji,
“They a big and they’ve got lengthy,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They can play multiple spots.”
The Falcons are hoping to develop some pass rush from Ogundeji.
Boise State cornerback Avery Williams was picked in the fifth round and will compete for the punt and kickoff returner spots.
“(Cordarrell) Patterson is a dynamic kick returner,” Smith said. “We expect him to be a dynamic kick returner for us. Avery, he will have every opportunity to go back there and compete, whether if it’s punt returns or a spot on defense or maybe offense. He’s a very unique player.”
General manager Terry Fontenot said: “(Special teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) said he will figure it out.”
Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 73 Matt Gono, 66 Willie Wright
C 61 Matt Hennessy, 68 Josh Andrews, Drew Dalman
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, 71 Willie Beavers
TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 8 Kyle Pitts, 85 Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham, 80 Ryan Becker
WR 83 Russell Gage, 16 Greg Dortch
WR 18 Calvin Ridley, Frank Darby
QB 2 Matt Ryan, A.J. McCarron
HB 28 Mike Davis, 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 30 Qadree Ollison, 26 Tony Brooks-James
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DE 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Ta’Quon Graham
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 99 Jonathan Bullard, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Chris Slayton
DE 56 Dante Fowler, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
OLB 51 Brandon Copeland
LB 45 Deion Jones, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker
OLB 52 Barkevious Mingo
RCB 20 Kendall Sheffield, 22 Fabian Moreau, 29 Chris Williamson
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Tyler Hall, Darren Hall
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 27 Delrick Abrams, Avery Williams
FS 23 Erik Harris, Richie Grant, 39 T.J. Green
SS 32 Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, 9 Dom Maggio
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry
KR 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 14 Chris Rowland, Avery Williams
PR 14 Chris Rowland, Avery Williams
