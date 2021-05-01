Post-draft depth chart: Falcons focused on the lines

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams was picked in the fifth round and will compete for the punt and kickoff returner spots.

“(Cordarrell) Patterson is a dynamic kick returner,” Smith said. “We expect him to be a dynamic kick returner for us. Avery, he will have every opportunity to go back there and compete, whether if it’s punt returns or a spot on defense or maybe offense. He’s a very unique player.”

General manager Terry Fontenot said: “(Special teams coordinator) Marquice (Williams) said he will figure it out.”

Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like:

OFFENSE

WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake

LT 70 Jake Matthews

LG 73 Matt Gono, 66 Willie Wright

C 61 Matt Hennessy, 68 Josh Andrews, Drew Dalman

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield, 71 Willie Beavers

TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 8 Kyle Pitts, 85 Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham, 80 Ryan Becker

WR 83 Russell Gage, 16 Greg Dortch

WR 18 Calvin Ridley, Frank Darby

QB 2 Matt Ryan, A.J. McCarron

HB 28 Mike Davis, 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 30 Qadree Ollison, 26 Tony Brooks-James

FB 40 Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DE 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Ta’Quon Graham

DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat

DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 99 Jonathan Bullard, 50 John Cominsky, 79 Chris Slayton

DE 56 Dante Fowler, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

OLB 51 Brandon Copeland

LB 45 Deion Jones, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker

OLB 52 Barkevious Mingo

RCB 20 Kendall Sheffield, 22 Fabian Moreau, 29 Chris Williamson

LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Tyler Hall, Darren Hall

NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 27 Delrick Abrams, Avery Williams

FS 23 Erik Harris, Richie Grant, 39 T.J. Green

SS 32 Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS

K 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry

P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, 9 Dom Maggio

LS 47 Josh Harris

KO 7 Younghoe Koo, 1 Elliott Fry

KR 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 14 Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

PR 14 Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

