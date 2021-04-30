Falcons heard no offers they liked for the No. 4 pick

Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff broke down the three first-round trades for NFL.com.

Dallas traded out of the 10th spot with the Eagles, who came up from No. 12 to take wide receiver DeVonta Smith. That cost the Eagles a third-round pick.

The Bears moved up from 20th to 11th to take former Georgia and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears sent the Giants a fifth-round pick this year and first-round and fourth-round picks in 2022.

The Jets moved from 23rd to 14th to get USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. They sent the 23rd pick and two second-rounders (66 and 86) to the Vikings.

Dimitroff really liked the Bears’ move to land Fields.

“There was pressure on Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy coming into the draft, and I commend them on moving up nine spots to take a talented quarterback in Justin Fields, who not many thought would be around at No. 11,” Dimitroff wrote. “They knew they needed to strike while the iron was hot, and they did. There will be some growing pains -- like with most rookie quarterbacks -- but I’m high on the Bears’ aggressive move.”

