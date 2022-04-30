ajc logo
NFL Draft Day 3: Falcons take BYU running back

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs for a touchdown as BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The third day of the NFL draft got off to a slow start for the Falcons, who traded their fourth-round pick to the New York Giants on Friday to move up in the second round.

With the 151st pick in the fifth round of the draft, the Falcons selected running back Tyler Allgeier, who was highly productive during his career at Brigham Young.

He rushed for 192 yards in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence Bowl. He rushed for more than 1,600 yards last season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

