NFL Draft Day 3: Falcons take BYU running back

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The third day of the NFL draft got off to a slow start for the Falcons, who traded their fourth-round pick to the New York Giants on Friday to move up in the second round.
With the 151st pick in the fifth round of the draft, the Falcons selected running back Tyler Allgeier, who was highly productive during his career at Brigham Young.
He rushed for 192 yards in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence Bowl. He rushed for more than 1,600 yards last season.
FALCONS 2022 DRAFT PICKS
