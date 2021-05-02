Franks heads up Falcons’ list of undrafted players

“We talked about running backs throughout the draft, and we went through it,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “There were times that running backs were in our clumps and we took a player over them. We discussed running backs throughout the draft. “

Hawkins, who’s 5-9 and 182 pounds, rushed for a school-record 1,525 yards in 2019 and was named All-ACC second team.

Huntley, who’s 5-9 and 229 pounds, played at Locust Grove High. He rushed 576 times for 2,902 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns over his career. He only caught 19 passes for 81 yards.

“Just one thing you’ll realize, from us, the depth chart is never set,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You don’t all of a sudden, ‘Work’s over, let’s go, Week 1.’ You guys know. You guys have been covering this stuff for a long time. Our mindset, every position, we’re going to look.”

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ unofficial list of undrafted players:

OFFENSE

Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

Caleb Huntley, RB, Ball State

Antonio Nunn, WR, Buffalo

Ryan Neuzil, OG, Appalachian State

John Raine, TE, Northwestern

Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas

Jack Batho IV, OT, South Dakota School of Mines

Austin Trammell, WR, Rice

Bryce Hargrove, OL, Pittsburgh

Joe Sculthorpe, OL, N.C. State

Kion Smith, OT, Fayetteville State

DEFENSE

Zac Dawe, DT, Brigham Young

Kobe Jones, DE/LB, Mississippi State

Alani Pututau, DE, Adams State

Erroll Thompson, LB, Mississippi State

J.R. Pace, CB, Northwestern (Woodward Academy).

Marcus Murphy, S, Mississippi State

Dwayne Johnson Jr., S, San Diego State

