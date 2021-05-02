Franks heads up Falcons’ list of undrafted players

Former Florida and Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks heads up the unofficial early list of undrafted players set to sign with the Falcons, according to various reports.
Franks, who’s 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, went to Arkansas after losing his job after an ankle injury in 2019. He transferred to Arkansas as a graduate student.
He started nine games for the Razorbacks and completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020.
Franks will join Matt Ryan and A.J. McCarron as the only three quarterbacks on the roster.
The Falcons didn’t take any running backs in the draft, but are set to sign Louisville’s Javian Hawkins and Ball State’s Caleb Huntley.
“We talked about running backs throughout the draft, and we went through it,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “There were times that running backs were in our clumps and we took a player over them. We discussed running backs throughout the draft. “
Hawkins, who’s 5-9 and 182 pounds, rushed for a school-record 1,525 yards in 2019 and was named All-ACC second team.
Huntley, who’s 5-9 and 229 pounds, played at Locust Grove High. He rushed 576 times for 2,902 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns over his career. He only caught 19 passes for 81 yards.
“Just one thing you’ll realize, from us, the depth chart is never set,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You don’t all of a sudden, ‘Work’s over, let’s go, Week 1.’ You guys know. You guys have been covering this stuff for a long time. Our mindset, every position, we’re going to look.”
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ unofficial list of undrafted players:
OFFENSE
Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville
Caleb Huntley, RB, Ball State
Antonio Nunn, WR, Buffalo
Ryan Neuzil, OG, Appalachian State
John Raine, TE, Northwestern
Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas
Jack Batho IV, OT, South Dakota School of Mines
Austin Trammell, WR, Rice
Bryce Hargrove, OL, Pittsburgh
Joe Sculthorpe, OL, N.C. State
Kion Smith, OT, Fayetteville State
DEFENSE
Zac Dawe, DT, Brigham Young
Kobe Jones, DE/LB, Mississippi State
Alani Pututau, DE, Adams State
Erroll Thompson, LB, Mississippi State
J.R. Pace, CB, Northwestern (Woodward Academy).
Marcus Murphy, S, Mississippi State
Dwayne Johnson Jr., S, San Diego State
