Falcons sign quarterback A.J. McCarron

After not taking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, the Falcons agreed to terms with free agent quarterback A.J. McCarron to a one-year contract Friday.
McCarron, who played at Alabama, was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 draft.
McCarron, who’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has been a backup in the NFL. He has played in 17 games and has made four starts.
He has completed 109 of 174 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also played with the Raiders and Texans.