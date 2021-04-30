ajc logo
X

Falcons sign quarterback A.J. McCarron

A pair of quarterbacks are likely to be among the early Heisman candidates -- Alabama's A.J. McCarron, who could be trying for his third straight BCS championship ....
A pair of quarterbacks are likely to be among the early Heisman candidates -- Alabama's A.J. McCarron, who could be trying for his third straight BCS championship ....

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 21 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After not taking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, the Falcons agreed to terms with free agent quarterback A.J. McCarron to a one-year contract Friday.

McCarron, who played at Alabama, was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 draft.

McCarron, who’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has been a backup in the NFL. He has played in 17 games and has made four starts.

He has completed 109 of 174 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also played with the Raiders and Texans.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top