Fifth round: Falcons select Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand in NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the fifth round of the NFL draft, the Falcons selected Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand with the 143rd overall pick Saturday.

Bertrand, 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds, played at Blessed Trinity High and is from Roswell.

He led the Fighting Irish with 76 tackles last season. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.