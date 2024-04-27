Atlanta Falcons

Fifth round: Falcons select Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand in NFL draft

He played at Blessed Trinity in high school
Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith (4) runs against Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

FLOWERY BRANCH — In the fifth round of the NFL draft, the Falcons selected Notre Dame linebacker J.D. Bertrand with the 143rd overall pick Saturday.

Bertrand, 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds, played at Blessed Trinity High and is from Roswell.

He led the Fighting Irish with 76 tackles last season. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Class AAAA champions: Blessed Trinity players (from left) Jr Bivens (8), Ryan Davis (6), Steele Chambers (22), and JD Bertrand (16) celebrate with the state championship trophy after their 23-9 win against Cartersville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Special)

