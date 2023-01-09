Falcons will select eighth in draft after ending season with two wins

Alabama’s Will Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter are the top two defenders in the draft. The Falcons will need to trade up to land one of them.

The top available quarterbacks will likely be selected early. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis are considered the top three quarterbacks. Also, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker will get NFL consideration, but eighth may be too high for either of them.