Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
Falcons will select eighth in draft after ending season with two wins

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After winning in the regular-season finale, the Falcons’ draft position dropped from seventh to eighth as they ended with a 7-10 record. The Falcons won their final two games, both at home.

The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Las Vegas.

The Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick last season.

Alabama’s Will Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter are the top two defenders in the draft. The Falcons will need to trade up to land one of them.

The top available quarterbacks will likely be selected early. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis are considered the top three quarterbacks. Also, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker will get NFL consideration, but eighth may be too high for either of them.

A main focus will be for the Falcons to improve their pass rush and secondary over the offseason.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17

