Falcons’ updated post-draft depth chart: Rookies go to back of the line

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons drafted three offensive players and three defensive players that must be added to their projected depth chart.
Running back Bijan Robison, guard Matthew Bergeron and guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn were selected to help on offense. Robinson and Bergeron have paths to the starting lineup, but rookies must start at the back of the line on the depth chart.
Defensive Zach Harrison, cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety DeMarcco Hellams also have paths to the field, but must move their way up the depth chart.
Coach Arthur Smith referenced the depth chart when asked if Phillips III could be safety.
“I was joking about it last night, about D. Led’s depth chart, but teams have become so multiple,” said Smith, who’s apparently a big fan of the depth chart. “When we’re sitting there, and teams want to bring a lot of pressure and they’re trying to disguise everything. You take a nickel corner and you’re bringing pressure.
“All of a sudden, he goes and plays the back half. That’s what’s in vogue right now, multiple schemes in the back end.”
The defense is still aligned in a 3-4 from the last game the Falcons’ played.
New defensive coordinator Ryan Neilson plans to play more multiple schemes and when we see them, we’ll adjust the depth chart. We expecting mostly hybrid 3-4/4-3 with a variety of nickel package options.
“Final coverage, sometimes when you’re trying to trick these quarterbacks, so what that does is you show them something and then guys are now in the middle like a little read player in Cover 2 that you used to see Brian Urlacher run,” Smith said. “It was always the (middle) linebacker.”
This should sound familiar. This was what Mike Smith and Mike Nolan did here a few years back, but Kroy Bierman was the runner. Free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss could play this role for Nielson.
Nobody is inventing a new defense that we haven’t seen.
“Now, guys are multiple,” Smith said. “Sometimes, it’s nickel, sometimes corner, safety (Big Nickel, which we learned from Fritz Shurmur with Leroy Butler in the 90s).”
That’s why the Falcons keep stressing versatility so they can be multiple depending on matchups.
“So, these guys that have a lot of experience coming in and that’s where the game is going,” Smith said. “No different than the offensive skill guys. I know that’s – but, I just want to give context to it. It’s not as big of a leap sometimes with some of these players because they’ve done (some) of these jobs before depending on the schemes they’ve come from.”
Here’s what the updated depth chart looks like after 2023 NFL draft:
OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks
RB –Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, B.J. Baylor, Bijan Robinson
FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich
WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, *Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali
TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk, John Raine
LT – Jake Matthews, Germain Ifedi
LG –Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer, Matt Bergeron
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn
RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge
WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Ra’Shaun Henry
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton
DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano
OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih, Zach Harrison
ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis
ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes (nickel), Dylan Mabin, Javelin Guidry, Clark Phillips III,
FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy
SS – Richie Grant, Jamal Peters, DeMarcco Hellams
CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Matt Hankins, John Reid
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Avery Williams
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams
Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.
