Falcons to make playoff push with rookie quarterback in Desmond Ridder

The franchise elected to pivot at the quarterback position over the offseason, when they tried to trade for Deshaun Watson, the former Gainesville High and Clemson standout, who was embroiled in more than 20 sexual misconduct cases. Watson, the former Falcons’ ballboy, was traded to the Browns. After serving an 11-game suspension, Watson is 1-1 as a starter with the Browns.

Over the bye week, both Ridder and Mariota were notified of the move.

Ridder played in all three exhibition games. He completed 34 of 56 passes (60.7%) for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a passer rating of 87.7. Ridder, who guided Cincinnati to a 44-5 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff, flashed some of his winning style in his first NFL game. In the exhibition opener against the Lions, with the Falcons down 23-20, Ridder tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhard with 1:30 to play to pull out the victory. The Falcons lost the second exhibition game 24-16 to the Jets. Ridder completed 10 of 13 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 112. Ridder played 53 of the 65 offensive snaps (82%) in the exhibition finale against the Jaguars. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 185 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 70.6 in the 28-12 victory.

The Falcons are hoping that Ridder can be more productive in the passing game than Mariota, while also maintaining the league’s No. 4 rushing attack.

As the Falcons have dropped four of their last five games, the cries from the fan base to play Ridder have grown louder. Over the bye week, the Falcons elected to make a change.

Mariota has completed 184 of 300 passes (61.3%) for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a passer rating of 88.2. Under Mariota, the Falcons averaged 155.7 yards passing per game, which ranks 31st of 32 teams in the NFL. Mariota has rushed 85 times for a career-high 438 yards and four touchdowns.

With Mariota’s rushing yards, the Falcons rank fourth in the league, averaging 158.9 yards per game.

Ridder is set to make his first start against the rival Saints, who beat the Falcons 27-26 on Sept. 11. Mariota had a big fumble in the redzone that helped the Saints rally from a 16-point deficit to pull out the victory.

This will be the 107th regular season meeting in the series. The Falcons and Saints are tied, 53-53. Overall, the Falcons lead 54-53 with a win over the Saints in 1991 playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD